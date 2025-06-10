Lagos PDP Leaders Join APC

Segun James

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) finally collapsed yesterday as the party’s 2023 governorship candidate moved the entire leadership in the state to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Lagos PDP Publicity Secretary, Mr Hakeem Amode, in a speech read on behalf of Mr Olajide Adediran, who has since jumped the political divide, said that the defectors cited internal crises, poor leadership, and a failure to support party candidates as key reasons for their decision.

Amode highlighted growing concerns over the PDP’s inability to function effectively at both national and state levels.

Quoting figures such as former Governor Gabriel Suswam and Governor Umo Eno, the defectors pointed to deep-seated internal conflicts that they believe may jeopardize the party’s chances in the 2027 elections.

As they embrace their new political home under the leadership of Jandor, the defectors have vowed to work alongside their APC counterparts to strengthen governance and provide better opportunities for Lagosians.

Their departure marks a major setback for PDP in Lagos, raising questions about the party’s ability to regain traction before the next election cycle. The defectors, joined Olajide Adediran (Jandor) who had earlier realigned with the ruling APC in the state.

Other prominent figures of the party, who defected are: Alhaja Safurat Abdulkareem (former Deputy Governorship candidate), Chief Ola Apena (former deputy chairman), Prince Rufus Ademola Adeniyi (former Assistant State Organising Secretary, Hon. Jerry Afemikhe (former PDP House of Representatives candidate, Surulere Constituency 1) and Pastor Gbenga Ogunleye (Spokesman to the 2023 Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate).

Hon. Keshinro Abiodun (2023 Lagos PDP LAHA Candidate, Epe State Constituency 1), Hon. Akeem Jinadu (2023 Lagos PDP LAHA Candidate, Eti-Osa State Constituency 1), – Hon. Ibrahim Balogun (2023 Lagos PDP LAHA Candidate, Kosofe State Constituency 2) – Hon. Taofeek Bolaji Obanikoro (2023 Lagos PDP LAHA Candidate, Lagos Island State Constituency 1) – Hon. Tunde Pratt (2023 Lagos PDP LAHA Candidate, Lagos Mainland State Constituency 2) and Hon. Saheed Aregbesola (2023 Lagos PDP LAHA Candidate, Oshodi-Isolo State Constituency 2).

Others are, Hon. Sulaimon A. Thompson (2023 Lagos PDP LAHA Candidate, Surulere State Constituency 1), Hon. Taofeek O. Kuye (2023 Lagos PDP LAHA Candidate, Ajeromi-Ifelodun State Constituency 1) and Hon. Adeyemi Kazeem (Former PDP Chairman, Ojo Local Government).