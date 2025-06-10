Lagos Govt Recommits to Protecting State’s Coastline, Building Safer, Resilient Infrastructure

•Warns illegal land reclamation to attract forfeiture, heavy fines

Segun James





The Lagos State Government over the weekend reiterated its commitment to protecting the state’s coastline, building a safer, resilient, environmentally friendly and more sustainable Lagos that it can bequeath to the next generation.

The commitment was made by the State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. TokunboWahab while representing the state at the ongoing United Nations Ocean conference in Nice, France.

In a related development, following continued disregard to subsisting government laws, Lagos State has announced a sweeping policy that mandates the forfeiture of illegally reclaimed land to the government, alongside stiff penalties.

According to the government, this is part of a broader effort to protect its fragile coastal and waterfront ecosystems.

The state’s Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, HlDayo Bush Alebiosu, who disclosed this during a guest appearance on TVC’s Your View as part of a build-up to the last 2025 World Oceans Day, said that any unauthorized reclamation, particularly activities that encroach on or narrow the state’s waterways – will now result in automatic forfeiture of half of the land to the Lagos State Government.

Meanwhile, according to the State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. TokunboWahab, Lagos as a coastal state faces severe climate risks such as rising sea levels, extreme rainfalls and excessive heat but is not sitting back and watching.

In his words: “Lagos as a coastal state, faces severe climate risks from rising sea levels, extreme rainfall and excessive heat. But we are not sitting back. We are building resilient infrastructure.

“So as a state, we must face our realities and those realities are that we must build resilient infrastructure which is key and we must also take ownership of those infrastructure which is very key.”

He added the state has also in the past two years invested in its drainage systems through an all year round clearing of all primary and secondary drains to reduce the possibilities of flash flooding.

“At the last count, in the past two years, we have as an administration done about 76 kilometers of trapezoidal drainage system statewide.”

Wahab informed that with over 13,000 tonnes of daily waste generation, Lagos is moving from a linear disposal system of “you pick and dump” to a circular model where waste becomes a resource for energy and recovery.

He stated the state is also transforming the way it manages plastic waste by religiously following a trajectory that has already banned the use of styrofoam food containers and moving on to effect the enforcement of its ban on single use plastics from July 1 after 18 months moratorium to users and producers.

“In the last two years, we have chosen to categorize waste as a resource, so we have transitioned from a pick and dump system to a more sustainable climate friendly system where waste is now a resource for wealth, a resource for energy; where waste is not just seen as a waste anymore,” Wahab stressed.

Meanwhile, according to the state’s Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, HlDayo Bush Alebiosu, violators will be subjected to heavy penalties calculated at open market value while confirming the has the official sanction of Governor BabajideSanwo-Olu.

Alebiosu also disclosed his ministry is working assiduously with the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, as well as the office of eGIS with the view to monitoring Lagos waterways, to ensure safety and also monitoring all illegal activities on the waters, including illegal dredging and reclamation.

“This is not just policy on paper; it’s an active deterrent,” Hon. Alebiosu declared.

He added: “We want to stop the tide of illegal reclamation that is threatening our marine life, obstructing navigation, and damaging the environment.

“We are working with some of the MDAs that we handshake, especially the ICT ministry and the eGIS team to patrol our waterways from the office. Some of these illegal activities are perpetrated when everyone has gone to sleep. Not only that, we can’t be on waters 24-7, but with this new technology, we can monitor to see what is going on from our various offices.”

He described the lagoon not just as a physical landmark but as a vital part of Lagos’ lifeblood.

“We live on the lagoon. It feeds us – with seafood, fresh fish, even the water in our boreholes. But there’s been a tendency to abuse it: illegal dredging, dumping, reckless reclamation. When we disturb the lagoon, nature fights back.”

Hon. Alebiosu warned that those who continue to flout regulations will face consequences.

“Some still challenge government authority, but we are not relenting. We are monitoring constantly – by boat and by road. Since I became Commissioner, we have not stopped enforcement.”

He also explained the ecological toll of human interference, noting that disruptions to the aquatic environment displace microorganisms that sustain fish populations, leading to reduced catch and rising food prices.

Beyond sanctions, the Commissioner emphasized the need to change public attitudes. “Laws may not change the hearts of men, but they can reshape their habits. That’s why we are pairing enforcement with advocacy and sustained community engagement.”

Assuring Lagosians of the government’s preparedness, Alebiosu concluded: “Our boats are ready, our vehicles are on the road, and more are coming. I approach issues like a fixer – no problem is unsolvable, except death.

“With the 2025 World Ocean Day theme focused on sustainability and responsible interaction with marine ecosystems, we are leading by example – sending a strong message that the age of impunity around our waterways is over.”