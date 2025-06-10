June 12: House to Host Tinubu in Joint Sitting

Juliet Akoje in Abuja





The National Assembly will hold a special joint sitting on Thursday, June 12, in honour of Democracy Day, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu expected to attend as Special Guest of Honour to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day celebration.

According to a statement signed by spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Akin Rotimi, the development was formally conveyed to members via an internal memorandum issued by the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr. YahayaDanzaria, Esq., on Sunday.

The special joint sitting is scheduled to hold at the House of Representatives Chamber, National Assembly Complex, commencing at 11:00 AM, with preliminary proceedings ahead of the arrival of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, at 12:00 noon.

The statement noted the theme for this year’s celebration is: “26 Years of Democracy: Renewing Our Commitment to National Development.

“The programme will also feature goodwill messages from former presiding officers of the National Assembly and the conferment of National Honours on select legislators by Mr. President.

“This joint sitting represents a significant moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey. It underscores the pivotal role of the National Assembly in safeguarding democratic values, fostering accountability, and advancing national development over the past 26 years of uninterrupted civil rule.”

However, the House of Representatives urges all Nigerians to embrace the spirit of Democracy Day as a time for reflection, renewed patriotism, and commitment to building a more inclusive, prosperous, and united nation.