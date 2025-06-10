India Poses Big Threat to Nigeria’s Bid to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games is facing stiff challenge from the Indian Olympic Association.

Nigeria, India and Canada are the front runners to secure the hosting rights of the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

But while the Nigerian bid is yet to take off, a delegation from the Indian Olympic Association and the Central and Gujarat state governments met with Commonwealth Sport officials in London last week to better understand the process and framework for securing the hosting rights.

According to Insidethegames, the Indian party, which included IOA chief PT Usha and Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi, participated in comprehensive discussions and presented the preparations undertaken so far to advance the bid, according to a release by the Gujarat Sports Ministry.

India has a shared belief with Commonwealth Sport that sport has the power to unite nations, inspire youth, and foster social change. India stands ready to partner the Commonwealth Games Federation to craft a legacy-oriented, future-focused edition of the Games,” Usha said, according to Ani News.

The CGF has previously voiced support for the Asian nation’s ambitions. CGF CEO Katie Sadleir told attendees of the Times Group ET NOW Global Business Summit that “India’s work is transformational.”

“With the right leadership, infrastructure, and passion, it is on track to becoming one of the top 10 countries in the Olympics,” said Sadleir last February.

The proposals for the final bid are expected to be submitted by 31 August, and the selection of the host city for CWG 2030 will be made by Commonwealth Sport in November this year.

India has already formally submitted its bid to conduct the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad with an eye on hosting the Olympic Games in 2036 in the same city.

“We are designing a model for hosting the Games that focuses on long-term impact rather than short-term spectacle using existing venues wherever possible and ensuring that the Games leave behind a meaningful legacy for local communities,” Sanghavi said in a press release.

Whether restoring the Games’ programme is part of India’s bid is yet to be revealed. Last year, Usha expressed her disappointment over the removal of medal-rich sports like wrestling, hockey, and badminton from the 2026 Commonwealth Games lineup in Glasgow to cut costs.