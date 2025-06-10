Gunmen Kill One Person, Set Houses Ablaze in Kwara Community

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

About six gunmen suspected to be members of ‘Mahmuda terrorist’ group have reportedly attacked Karongi town in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State, killed one person and burnt many houses in the community.

THISDAY investigations revealed that the suspected gunmen, who invaded the town early of Sunday morning, reportedly killed a resident before setting some houses ablaze.

It was gathered that the bandits took advantage of the absence of the local vigilance in the community who had earlier traveled to attend a training workshop while others had traveled out to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir outside the community.

It was further gathered that the gunmen, who had a field day in the community between 6.00a.m and 11.00a.m, were ,however, dislodged from the community by the combined team of soldiers and vigilante men mobilised from the adjoining settlements in the area.

Though the police feigned ignorance of Sunday’s attack in Karongi, the Nigerian Army confirmed the incident.

Emir of Yashikira Emirate in Baruten local government, Alhaji Umoru Sariki, also confirmed the incident to newsmen in Ilorin.

The Emir, who spoke in a telephone conversation on Sunday night, said that one person was killed during the attack while many houses were burned by the bandits.

Umoru said: “Yes, the bandits from Mahmuda group struck at about 6am on Sunday morning. They attacked Karongi town in my Emirate. They killed one person and burned many houses in the community.”

“They took advantage of the absence of vigilance men who have traveled for Sallah while some had also gone for training.

“They invaded the town for hours, from 6.00a.m to 11.00a.m. We have to go to the surrounding communities in the Emirate to mobilise local vigilance men who succeeded to chase them away at about 11o’clock.

“I have been busy since morning and I’m not happy about the development,” the Emir said.

The Emir said that “the soldiers were far away adding, the Army was stationed in Chikanda which is far away to the community.”

Alhaji Umoru appealed to the federal government and the military to establish a military base in Karongi or other communities close to area to safeguard the lives and properties of Nigerians living in the area.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Kwara state Police Command, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi said that she was not aware of the attack.

She said: “I’m not aware of this incident, I will do my findings and get back to you.”

The Public Relations Officer of the 22 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Sobi, Ilorin, Lt Stephen Nwankwo, however, confirmed the attack yesterday.

He said: “Yes the incident happened. I’m aware, one of the vigilance men was killed while some make shift houses were set ablaze by the gunmen.”

“The soldiers were alerted about the incident and they went to the village. The person that was killed was one of the vigilance men who escorted the soldiers to the village.”

“The bandits ran away on sighting the Soldiers and escaped from the area”, the Army spokesperson said.