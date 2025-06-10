  • Tuesday, 10th June, 2025

Gunmen Kill Businessman in Anambra, Police Blame it on Cultism

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Suspected gunmen last weekend killed a businessman in Oko, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

THISDAY gathered that the victim was shot dead opposite Glamour Pizza, near Federal Polytechnic Oko, around 7 p.m.

The area is also said to be just opposite the business premises of the victim, where he operates as the CEO of Legit Wine & Dine, a popular beer parlour in the area.

Video of the incident has been all over the social media. An eyewitnesses said the deceased was driving in a Lexus car when a group of armed hoodlums double crossed him, and shot him three times, while he was sitting behind the wheel.

Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, has confirmed the incident, saying it was cult-related. He, however, added that one suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He said: “It was a cult-related killing, and following the swift response of the police operatives led by the DPO, one suspect was arrested and is currently undergoing interrogation.

“Meanwhile, the body of the victim has been recovered and deposited in the morgue. The operatives also recovered the victim’s vehicle at the scene. Further development shall be communicated, please.

“The police are currently conducting investigations and interrogating the suspect.”

