Glo Doles Out Cars, Tricycles, Other Items to Mark 20 Years of Powering Ojude Oba

This year’s edition of the Globacom-sponsored Ojude Oba held on Sunday in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, with the technology company marking the 20th anniversary of its support for the festival in splendid fashion by giving out cars, tricycles, power generators and other items at the event.

The Governor of Ogun State, Chief DapoAbiodun, and the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism & Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa-Musawa, as well the Olorogun Sunny Kuku, the OgbeniOja of Ijebuland, attended the event which witnessed a colourful display by the almost 100 different Regberegbe groups who were competing to outshine each other in appearance, prominence and splendour.

According to a statement, the Balogun families also put up a sterling show with their dexterity in maneuvering their horses as they all paraded to honour the age-long tradition of paying obeisance to the Awujale of Ijebu land after the Eid celebrations.

Governor Abiodun, in his goodwill message at the event, lauded the over six decades reign of the Awujale as that of, “purposeful leadership, progressive vision and unwavering commitment to the upliftment of Ijebuland and the entire Ogun State,” while Musawa, described the festival as a shining testament of the “richness of our cultural diversity and the resilience of our traditional institutions in preserving history for future generations.”

The event, Globacom’s 20th consecutive sponsorship, was a huge opportunity to reward various segments of the Ijebu society.

It distributed the top-of-the-grade Basmati rice to all the various Regberegbes as a way of celebrating them.

Several winners carted home mouth-watering prizes, including two brand new cars, four tricycles and other choice items, including power generating sets, grinding machines and sewing machines.

One winner of a brand new car was chosen by the Ijebu society through a nomination process that saw 52-year-old OpeoluwaOsisanwo receive the keys to a brand new car at the event.

Opeoluwa, a member of EgbeTobalaseOkunrin, was adjudged the most outstanding young leader in Ijebuland who has served the community diligently for years as Secretary of the Ojude Oba Festival Planning Committee.

“I never knew people were watching me. I was just serving my land of birth to the best of my ability”, he said, while expressing appreciation to the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba SikiruKayodeAdetona, and all members of the Committee “for allowing me to work with them not minding the fact that I am the youngest among them.”

The other winner of a brand new car through the promo, IdowuOlabisi, a trader based in Ijebu Igbo, was ecstatic after receiving the keys.

She said that Globacom gave her a spectacular gift at Eid period, as she had no inkling she would get such a car at this time.

Four brand new Tricycles (Keke) were carted home by various winners from within and around Ijebu. The winners included Hassan Toheeb, a businessman based in IjebuItele; AdenikeOlanrewaju a Plank seller at Molipa, Ijebu Ode; GazalTemitope, a trader who resides at Olisa, Ijebu Ode; and LawalTosin, a carpenter in Ijebu Ode.