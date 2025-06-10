Former Tutor-General Lauds Aiyedatiwa on Education Sector Reforms

A former Tutor-General in Ondo State, Chief (Mrs) Omolade Oludare, has commended ongoing reforms in the education sector of the state, describing Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as a game changer, in the restoration of Ondo to its topmost ranking in Nigeria’s educational system.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Oludare said the recent recruitment of over 2000 teachers, and the underwriting of WAEC fees for public school students, as well as the allocation of N335 million for bursaries and scholarships, were veritable elixir for both the workforce, pupils and students alike, in public schools.

She said in addition to the feats, the governor also recently approved the renovation and construction of buildings in all technical colleges, unity secondary schools, and selected secondary schools across the state.

” I began my teaching career in the early 80s in Ondo State, retiring a few years back. I have full grasp of the teething problems facing the education sector in the state, which had drawn back the progress rate that the state should have attained.

“These problems range from inadequate teaching force as against soaring rate of pupils/students’ admissions; poor teaching aids amongst other facilities, and general disenchantment, owing to econmic challenges.

“But since Governor Aiyedatiwa came on board, the pattern has changed for good, as the governor is personally involved in the reform measures he initiated for schools across the state.

” When he awards a project, he does not sit back and assumes that it is being implemented; he goes right there to see what you are doing with the state’s money,” Oludare commended.

In addition, the foremost educationist described as cheery, the expansion of the state’s free bus shuttles for school children to cover other local government areas, apart from Akure, the state’s capital.

“The free bus shuttle initiative was originally designed to cover the 18 local government areas of the state, but at a stage, it shrinked to being limited to Akure and environs.

“But we thank Governor Aiyedatiwa who has changed the narrative in the spirit of fairness and his love for education and comfort of our children”, Oludare enthused.