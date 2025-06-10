FG Collaborates with Ogun on Renewed Hope Cultural, Creative Products

The Ogun State Government and the federal government, through the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the execution of Renewed Hope Cultural and Creative Projects in the state.

The framework of the MoU includes the establishment of a Renewed Hope Cultural Village, preservation and reservation of tourist sites, capacity building, and economic empowerment, among others.

Governor DapoAbiodun signed on behalf of the state, while the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, signed on behalf of the federal government.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Abiodun described tourism as a money spinner if properly harnessed, saying the state would collaborate with the federal government to strengthen tourism and culture, as it provides employment opportunities, expands economic activities, and unites the people.

He said: “Tourism provides employment opportunities by keeping people busy. Culture, on the other hand, unites our people; therefore, there is a need for us to focus on it.

“Our people are endowed with creativity but do not have the platform to showcase their talents. Presenting our culture to the youths has attracted their attention, and they have started connecting back to their roots.”

He said Ogun State parades some of the best festivals in the country, which include Orona Day, Lisabi Day, Remo Day, and the famous Ojude Oba Festival, noting that tourist sites like Olumo Rock, Centenary Hall, the first church and Bible in Nigeria, and a host of others are veritable sites that could appeal to tourists.

His administration, Governor Abiodun emphasized, has provided the needed infrastructure to support the tourism sector and is now focused on rehabilitating tourism sites to make them centers of attraction for tourists.

“We want to use tourism as a platform to project our state even further. We have seen in other countries that have similar backgrounds to Nigeria where they started as an oil-producing nation, and today, oil has become the third or fourth revenue earner because tourism has taken over and has become the largest source of revenue for their economy.

“If that can happen in those countries where nobody thought could ever be the hub for visitors, compared to a country like Nigeria, which is so uniquely positioned and blessed, people should be able to explore our tourism potential and see what we have,” he observed.

While expressing satisfaction with the new cultural awakening in the country, the state helmsman said, “I am glad that we are finally on our way back to re-exploring. There is a cultural renaissance that is sweeping through the length and breadth of Nigeria. In terms of culture and tourism, Ogun State is a force to be reckoned with.”

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, HannatuMusawa, in her remarks, said her visit was to kickstart President Tinubu’s directive to collaborate with state governments to strengthen and showcase the cultural uniqueness of each state with a view to exposing them to the outside world.

Her words: “Mr. President earlier in the year announced a project whereby he wants the federal government to do a handshake with the state governments, whereby we will build a sort of sustainable future, sustainable economic growth, and job creation. We need feasibility for culture across the states.

“We know every single state has a unique peculiarity, so what he wanted us to do, in a way, is this handshake that will allow the states to drive the conversations, as every state knows what is within it.

“When we do the handshake and MoU, the states will populate the MoU with their unique requests and look at how we can build on the heritage sites, build on the monuments, and expand the creative industry to domesticate tourism and boost domestic tourism.

“The federal government is offering this handshake, partnership, and collaboration in this Renewed Hope Cultural and Creative Project. That is the mission and vision of Mr. President, so that we can continue as a nation to change the narrative about Nigeria, reposition Nigeria to drive the narrative of who we are as a people through the power of our culture, our talents, creativity, and beautiful landscape.”

The Minister alluded that Ogun State is full of culture, beautiful landscapes, and people, maintaining that what makes the country great, dynamic, and exciting could be traced to the state, as it parades notable personalities.

She added that with the takeoff of the project, the state is about to experience “something extremely special.”