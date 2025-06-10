Empowering the Future: How Accugas is Bridging Education Gap in Akwa Ibom, Cross River States

Oluchi Chibuzor narrates how Savannah Energy is using its Education and Internship Training programme to provide full university scholarships for talented but underprivileged students from its host communities in Akwa Ibom and Cross River States

The socio-economic development of any society largely depends on the strength of its informed population or human capital; hence, education plays a pivotal role in shaping individual well-being and the collective transformation of people across generations. However, education—particularly tertiary education—is expensive and increasingly out of reach for many vulnerable families, especially in developing countries like Nigeria that are grappling with economic challenges.

According to a 2024 report by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), while more than 86 percent of the world’s population is literate, at least 750 million adults are not, and 250 million children lack basic literacy skills. The World Economic Forum notes that although global literacy has risen over the years, most developed countries now boast a 99 percent literacy rate, a milestone yet to be achieved in sub-Saharan Africa, which has the lowest literacy rates globally.

For instance, the latest data from Vetiv Africa, a data analysis firm, places Nigeria’s literacy rate at 59.6 percent in 2024. This data contrasts with that of some African countries, such as Ghana, which has a literacy rate of 80.4 percent; South Africa, with a literacy rate of 90.0 percent; Côte d’Ivoire, with 89.9 percent; and Zambia, with 87.5 percent, respectively.Therelatively low literacy rate in Nigeria has been attributed to widespread poverty, inadequate access to quality education, and insufficient government funding. To bridge this gap, there have been growing calls for private organisations to complement government efforts by prioritising education in their Corporate Social Responsibility (“CSR”) initiatives.

One organisation answering this call is Savannah Energy. In 2023, Savannah’s midstream subsidiary, Accugas Limited, launched the Savannah Energy Education and Internship Training (SEE-IT) programme to provide full university scholarships for talented but underprivileged students from its host communities in Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.

The objective of the SEE-IT programme is to enable academically gifted yet financially constrained students to pursue university education across any field of study. The programme aims to contribute meaningfully to the development of the states and the country at large.

Since its inception in 2023, the SEE-IT programme has awarded 50 full university scholarships each year, totalling100 studentsin all. The scholarship package covers tuition, accommodation, study materials, and living expenses throughout the duration of their tertiary education, whether at public or private institutions.

Beyond financial support, beneficiaries of the SEE-IT programme also receive leadership and personal development training from renowned consultants, equipping them for academic success and life after university. Upon graduation, all beneficiaries will also be offered an opportunity for an internship at Savannah, where they will gain hands-on experience in a world-class environment.

The SEE-IT programme is an example of Savannah’s sustainability strategy in action and supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4), which advocates equitable access to quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all, to promote a more inclusive and sustainable world.

The programme continues to attract praise from both government officials and beneficiaries. At the recent SEE-IT Scholarship Award Ceremony held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, for the second cohort of recipients, Shania Effiong, a first-year Law student at the University of Uyo, expressed her gratitude:

“Our heartfelt gratitude goes to our sponsor, Savannah Energy, for the selfless commitment to academic excellence and youth empowerment. Your investment in our future reflects your dedication to building a brighter tomorrow. We pledge to make the most of this opportunity and to positively impact our communities. May God bless everyone behind this initiative.”

Also speaking at the event, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, represented by former Commissioner for Education, IdongesitEtiebet, commended Savannah and Accugas Limited for investing in education through their SEE-IT programme. Noting that the initiative aligns with the State’s A.R.I.S.E. Agenda, he said:

“The SEE-IT Scholarship Programme is a transformative initiative. This is the kind of private sector collaboration we welcome in our state. Savannah is not just doing business here—they are giving back in a way that truly matters. Sponsoring 50 students, offering internships, and establishing environmental clubs in our schools exemplifies CSR at its best. I encourage other corporate bodies to emulate this noble gesture.”

Pade Durotoye, Managing Director, Savannah Energy, Nigeria, explained that education is a key pillar of the company’s sustainability strategy, focused on promoting socio-economic development in its host countries across Africa. He said:

“We believe very strongly in the power of people. We believe that education is what unlocks our potential. And we believe that there are very many talented and capable people whose circumstances in life have made it very hard for them to achieve their full potential. This is why we are doing this. We believe very strongly that by making education accessible to people who might have missed it, we are transforming not just the lives of the people and their immediate families, but the entire economy at large. This is more than just education. This is transformation.”

On the rigorous selection process, Nkoyo Etuk, Head of Stakeholder Relations and Regional Manager, South East, Savannah, Nigeria, revealed that the latest 2024 cohort of 50 students was selected from a pool of 1,481 applications, submitted by newly admitted students of Akwa Ibom and Cross River States origin. The candidates underwent a competitive screening process, including a computer-based test and panel interview led by university professors.

The 50 awardees are pursuing diverse academic disciplines. Eighteen students are studying Medicine and Surgery degree courses, while others are enrolled in degree courses such as Medical Laboratory Science, Dental Surgery, Nursing Science, Human Nutrition and Dietetics, Genetics and Biotechnology, Aerospace Engineering, Electrical and Software Engineering, Law, Banking and Finance, English and Literary Studies, Economics, and Education and Social Studies.

In 2023, the SEE-IT programme was expanded to include Environmental Awareness Clubs in 20 public secondary schools in Akwa Ibom State. These clubs aim to raise awareness about sustainable environmental practices and inspire students’ career interests. The initiative culminated in a quiz competition last August, with the top five winners receiving cash awards and automatic scholarships for the next academic year.

With anticipation already building for the next edition of the SEE-IT Scholarship Awards in 2025, stakeholders continue to view the initiative as a powerful example of how the private sector can contribute to bridging the education gap in Nigeria.