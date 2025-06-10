Diphtheria: Edo Govt Deploys 70 Doses of Vaccines as Two Died of InfectionEdoDiphtheria: Edo Govt Deploys 70 Doses of Vaccines as Two Died of Infection

AdibeEmenyonu in Benin City





Edo Gtate Government on Monday said it has deployed seventy doses of anti-diphtheria vaccines to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) where two people last week died of the infection in what seemed to be a resurgence of the ailment.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Cyril Oshiomhole stated this shortly after donating the vaccines to the hospital where he said the state government has also got some doses from neighbouringDelta state but expressed worry that the disease is going beyond expected scope, adding that people who had been fully vaccinated are atill found to be infected including people beyond age five who are not expected to be infected.

He said “We are working in collaboration with UBTH and NCDC (National Centre for Disease Control), we have spoken with the DG of NCDC and he graciously released 70 doses of anti-Diphtheria and we also reached out to Delta State Ministry of Health and they have been to give us another 20 doses.

“We are still studying the situation because some of those who are down with Diptheria have a history of full immunization, we also try to see why someone who is 14 years old has to have the disease, we are talking to the national body of the Primary Health Care to give us clearance if we can immunize children above the age of five because what s going on now we might need to immunize adults including health workers”

Dr. Oshiomhole said Governor Monday Okpebholo has approved the donation of beds and fittings and other items to the emergency centre in the hospital and possibly offset the medical bills of patients.

Receiving the Commission in UBTH, the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of the hospital, Professor Stanley Okugbp and the Deputy Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee who is also the Consultant in charge of Children Emergency in the hospital, Dr. Fidelis Eki-Udoko said the hospital was grateful for the swift response by the state government and that all diphtheria patients were responding to treatment as they urged the public to report symptoms early.

They gave signs and symptoms of the disease to include “thick, gray membranes covering the throat and tonsils. A sore throat and hoarseness.Swollen glands in the neck (neck swelling).Difficulty with breathing or rapid breathing. Nasal discharge. Fever chills, and tiredness.

“Diphtheria is best prevented through vaccination and maintaining good hygiene.

“The disease spreads through direct contact with infected individuals, often via respiratory droplets like those produced when coughing or sneezing.

“Prevention is best done by Washing hands with soap and clean running water is an effective step to prevent infection, one of which is diphtheria.”