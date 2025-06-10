CJN Uwais: Adieu to a Judicial Giant

How do we describe a man who bestrode the Nigerian judicial firmament like a colossus for several decades, and completed his tasks admirably and unblemished, with his dignity and reputation intact? Honourable Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais, GCON (June 12, 1936 – June 6, 2025) is one such man, who served as the Chief Justice of Nigeria from 1995 – 2006, and goes on record as the longest serving Nigerian Supreme Court Justice, and second longest serving Chief Justice in the nation’s history. His passage a few days shy of his 89th birthday last Friday, elicited emotive responses from Lawyers across various strata of the Nigerian legal sector. THISDAY LAWYER received glowing tributes from the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, GCON; the first female Justice of the Supreme Court, and first female Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Aloma Mariam Mukhtar, GCON; the Honourable Attorney- General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN; UN Deputy Secretary General, Amina J. Mohammed, GCON; NBA Presidents, past and present, the immediate past Chairman of the Body of Benchers, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, and many other Lawyers who knew him, worked with him and appeared before him. May Allah forgive CJN Uwais for his shortcomings, and grant him the highest level of Jannah. Ameen

Tribute to Hon. Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais, GCON

I received with deep sorrow — but, also with gratitude to Almighty Allah for a life of outstanding service and honour — the news of the passing of Hon. Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais, GCON, former Chief Justice of Nigeria.

His Lordship was a towering figure in Nigeria’s legal landscape – one of the finest the Nigerian Judiciary ever produced. His Lordship’s contributions to the law and jurisprudence, are firmly rooted in the history of our great nation. Through his intellect, integrity, and dedication to justice, he helped shape the foundation of our modern Judiciary. His tenure as Chief Justice of Nigeria from 1995 to 2006 was marked by bold reforms, visionary leadership, and an unshakeable commitment to the rule of law.

For many of us who came after, Justice Uwais remains a guiding light — a man who reflected the true essence of what a judicial officer should be: fair, firm, humble, and deeply principled. His contributions to constitutional and electoral law, will continue to influence generations.

But, perhaps, what we will miss most is his quiet dignity — his ability to inspire without demanding attention, to lead without pretence, and to mentor without fanfare. He was, in every sense, a Judge’s Judge.

As I reflect on his passing, I do so not only as the current Chief Justice of Nigeria, but as one of the many who looked up to him with deep respect. His legacy lives on in our jurisprudence, in the integrity he embodied, and in the many lives he touched.

May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings, reward his good deeds, and grant him the highest level of Jannah (Paradise). May He also comfort his family, friends, and the entire Nigerian legal community during this period of mourning.

Amin.

Honourable Justice Kudirat M.O. Kekere-Ekun, GCON Chief Justice of Nigeria

A Chief Justice Like No Other

I was saddened by the news of the passing of His Lordship, Hon. Justice Muhammad Lawal Uwais, GCON, the 7th Indigenous Chief Justice of Nigeria (and 13th, if the foreign CJN’s are included), one of the finest Jurists Nigeria has ever produced.

During his tenure as CJN, his Lordship’s commitment to the development of the Judiciary, and the maintenance of the highest ethical standards in the profession was truly commendable, and his highly impactful contributions have not only left an indelible mark in the sands of time, but a lasting positive legacy in the Nigerian Judiciary and law. Hon. Justice Uwais was known for his sterling qualities of humility, hard work, integrity and courtesy to all.

I personally feel a sense of loss, because I was among the first set of legal practitioners to be conferred with the rank of Senior Advocate Nigeria by him, a year into his tenure as CJN in 1996.

After his retirement from the Bench, in 2007, he was appointed as the Chairman of the Electoral Reform Committee, and his recommendations, including that of the establishment of an Electoral Offences Commission amongst others, remain valid and relevant even today, and should be a point of reference in all national conversations concerning same.

To honour CJN Uwais’s memory, we must strive to imbibe the virtues he stood for, so that they can thrive.

I extend my deepest condolences to the Uwais family, and pray that Almighty Allah grants him the highest level of Jannah.

Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Hail to CJN Uwais!

Hail to the second longest serving Chief Justice of Nigeria! Hail to the man who swore in the first female Chief Justice of Nigeria, in 2005! Hail to the man who made it possible for the same woman, to travel to America for the first time!

In 1968, when I was a Pupil State Counsel, and he was a Senior State Counsel in the Ministry of Justice of Northern Nigeria. He sent for me, and on reaching his office, he asked if I would like to visit America. I almost jumped up in excitement when I answered that I would love to go, since I had never been anywhere close to that country. As a matter of fact, it happened to be the Virgin Islands, which was a part of the USA. It was during the era of the American Peace Corps, and they were looking for civil servants who would teach the newly recruited Corps members who would be posted to Northern Nigeria, the Hausa language. The Head of Service contacted the Ministries to recommend Officers, and thanks to my Lord, I was one of those that was chosen that day to go. That was how I got to know the Virgin Islands, a place where one hardly hears Nigerians talk about. It was an experience that I will never forget. Coming back, we were taken to New York to spend some days, so we got to know Central America. I remain grateful to my Lord, for this opportunity that was once in a lifetime.

In 2005, his Lordship deemed it fit to recommend the appointment of a woman as a Justice of the Supreme Court (a feat which many thought would not come to pass). I must say that without his support, the first and subsequent female Justices would not have emerged. We should all be grateful to Allah for his life, and pray that he rests in Aljannah Firdaus.

As a leader he ensured that discipline was instilled in all departments of the Supreme Court, and the Justices were not left out. He led by example, as there was no day I did not see his car already parked. Any day the car wasn’t there, then it was assumed that he had travelled. The same went for the closing time. His leadership was exemplary. I tried to emulate his style of leadership during my tenure as Chief Justice. I remembered a colleague commenting that I was stressing myself by coming to the office at 8am, and I responded that I was emulating the style of Baba Uwais, as I believed that a leader should lead by example. He was quite an inspiration.

Indeed, it is not only the Judiciary that will miss him, the whole country will miss him, for he left a legacy that can never be forgotten. I pray that Allah forgives all his shortcomings, and make Aljannah Firdaus his final resting place. Ameen yarabil.

Hon. Justice Aloma Mariam Mukhtar, 12th Indigenous (and 18th) Chief Justice of Nigeria

Uwais: Conscience of the Bench and Architect of Electoral Reform

The Nigerian Bar Association mourns the passing of Honourable Justice Muhammad Lawal Uwais, GCON, former Chief Justice of Nigeria, who departed this life last Friday.

Justice Uwais was more than a jurist; he was a pillar of the Nigerian Judiciary and a beacon of integrity, scholarship, and reform. His tenure as Chief Justice of Nigeria, from 1995 to 2006, remains one of the most defining periods in the history of the nation’s judiciary. As the second-longest-serving Chief Justice, he was a staunch advocate of judicial independence, ethical discipline on the Bench, and the preservation of democratic principles.

A man of exceptional intellectual depth, Justice Uwais delivered landmark judgements that significantly advanced constitutional interpretation and civil liberties in Nigeria. His judicial philosophy, anchored in clarity, depth, and an unyielding commitment to justice, earned him widespread respect within and beyond the legal profession.

Even in retirement, Justice Uwais continued to serve the nation with distinction. As Chairman of the Electoral Reform Committee established in 2007, he proposed far-reaching recommendations, including the unbundling of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the creation of an Electoral Offences Commission, and the depoliticisation of key appointments in the electoral process. These proposals remain foundational reference points, in ongoing national conversations on electoral reform. His legacy is one of legal brilliance, public service, moral discipline, and visionary leadership.

Justice Uwais leaves behind an indelible imprint on our national conscience, the legal profession, and the system of justice in Nigeria.

Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, NBA President

Tribute to Justice Uwais

Inna lilahi wa inna illahi raji’un

As dawn broke over Abuja, and we prepared to celebrate Eid Al Ada, we received the news of the passing of a great leader and icon of the Judiciary and beyond, Hon. Justice Muhammadu Uwais, GCON. He was indeed, a giant in his field, coming from humble beginnings, but with deep-rooted faith and values that he carried till the end.

An era passing, let us stand on his shoulders and reach for the lofty heights of Nigeria’s potential. The rule of law, justice and human rights, the essentials of our foundations. Hon. Justice Uwais will be missed, but always remembered for his service to humanity.

Amina J. Mohammed, GCON, UN Deputy Secretary General

Tribute to Hon. Justice Uwais

He was a distinguished Chief Justice of Nigeria who served Nigeria very well, especially with his Uwais Electoral Reform Report which the Federal Government should graciously implement, to sanitise our political space. His judgements were sound. He was a man of integrity, who will be sadly missed by the Judiciary and the Bar.

May Justice Uwais’s great soul rest in perfect peace, and May God comfort his family, Amen.

Dame Priscilla Kuye, 17th NBA President

I Worked Closely With Him

The sad news of the demise of the Honourable Justice M.L. Uwais, GCON, Retired Chief Justice of Nigeria, came to me as a very rude shock. I was privileged to know and serve closely with him when I was a Member of the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC) from year 2000 to year 2005, and he was then the Chairman of the FJSC. I also served with him when I was privileged to serve as a Member of the National Judicial Council (NJC), which he also chaired.

I recall as a fact, that he truly tried to bring reforms to the Justice System in Nigeria, while he the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Even after his retirement as Chief Justice, Honourable Justice Uwais played a very significant role in the political development of Nigeria, as he also chaired the high powered Committee established by President Yar’Adua, to propose reforms to the electoral system in Nigeria.

Chief Justice Uwais always took matters concerning his health very seriously, and once told me that he used to walk around the Golf Course in Abuja on a regular basis, just to get some exercise.

Sad as it may be, Chief Justice Uwais has gone the way of all mortals. We must thank God for the worthy life which he lived.

I pray the Almighty and Eternal God, to comfort all his loved ones. I also pray the same Almighty and Eternal God to grant his soul eternal rest in peace. AMEN! AND AMEN!”

O.C.J. Okocha, OFR, SAN, JP, 19th NBA President

Tribute to late Honourable Justice ML Uwais

Among the past Chief Justices of Nigeria, the late Honourable Justice ML Uwais stood out with a lot of clear cut, positive and outstanding qualities; while his contributions to the legal profession as a whole, our fledging jurisprudence, as well as the growth of the Judiciary are unquantifiable. I can lay a humble claim to having been fairly close to and intimate with this departed legal colossus; firstly, by serving as a member of the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee under his indefatigable Chairmanship between 1998 to 2002; secondly, I served as a member of the National Judicial Council, with him as the Statutory Chairman for two years; thirdly, I was President of the Nigerian Bar Association for two years during his long but productive years as the CJN; and fourthly, I appeared before him severally while he was on the Bench. In other words , I was (and I am still) at a vantage position to form an opinion of him, whether as a Jurist or Judicial Administrator, among others .

The departed Law Lord was always a beauty to behold, whether in the courtroom or while presiding over meetings. That he was meticulous is a given; that he was always calm, unruffled and unperturbed, even under very stormy and challenging situations and circumstances is a truism; that he was a very brilliant and forensic Judge who was abreast and atop of the law and facts of every case that came before him, is merely stating the obvious; that he never harassed, threatened or abused any Counsel. whether verbally or in writing, is a testimony that any fair minded Counsel would loudly give; that even as the CJN who was saddled with mounting administrative works , meetings, conferences et al – both in and out of the country, he was still sitting regularly and personally presiding over very topical appeals of national and jurisprudential importance is statement that can easily be corroborated in our law reports; that he championed and defended the independence of the Judiciary, both under the long years of military dictatorship and upon the advent of the present democratic dispensation is obvious; above all, that he was a father – figure, role model, mentor, encourager, shepherd, teacher and at the same time, friend to a host of Lawyers is an understatement.

I was particularly lucky to have started my appellate court appearance before this venerated Jurist at the Court of Appeal, Kaduna Judicial Division, then sitting at the Lugard Hall, in 1978 . He would gently guide and guard Counsel with his disarming smile and calming voice. I cannot remember a single occasion when he bullied or shouted any Counsel down, not even when, as the CJN, a very vexatious and frivolous allegation was made against him through an equally provoking petition .

Uwais CJN belonged to a special class in the legal profession; his tribe was unique, while his phylum was rare. He was well mannered, truly learned in the real sense of it, while his carriage , in and out of court was always regal and magisterial. He was a top-notch judicial officer who accomplished so much p, both for himself and the entire profession during his very robust and illustrious career on the Bench, starting from the High Court, migrating to the Court of Appeal, and deservingly berthing at the Supreme Court where he stood out as being one of the longest serving Justices of the Apex Court.

With Uwais CJN’s passing, the legal profession has lost a foremost potentate, Patriarch, leader and pathfinder. Howbeit, good Judges do not die, but only transit, as their works and judgements keep on resonating and reverberating throughout the entire legal hemisphere. Thus, CJN Uwais will ever remain in our thoughts and consciousness. To me, he was a very pleasant person, a most amiable gentleman, and a leader of leaders .

May the Almighty God grant his elegant soul eternal rest and bliss .

Chief Wole Olanipekun, CFR, SAN, 20th NBA President

Uwais: Gentleman Par Excellence

My Lord Justice Muhammed Lawal Uwais, was a gentleman par excellence!!! He came to the Supreme Court at a very early age, and became one of the longest serving Justices of the Supreme Court and finally translated as Chief Justice of the Federation. He was a member of the old school of Supreme Court Justices, and in very good company with Aniagolu, Eso, Idigbe, Obaseki, Nnamani, Oputa JJSC etc.

CJN Uwais was known for his extreme frugality and accountability with Judicial funds, once returning N5 billion to the Federal coffers.

It was my great pleasure to appear before him. His passing is a great loss.

I express my deepest condolences to Maryam Uwais and all of the Family, on the loss of the CJN. May his memory be a blessing, as his Lordship rests eternally.

Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, 23rd NBA President

A Gentleman of the Highest Quality

His Lordship, Hon. Justice M.L Uwais, GCON, began his humble career at the Ministry of Justice, Kaduna State, from where he was appointed as Ag. Judge in 1972, Judge of the High Court in 1974, elevated to the newly created Court of Appeal in 1976, and to the Supreme Court in 1979 as the youngest Nigerian to be appointed to the Apex Court. A gentlemen of the highest quality and breeding. A deep and erudite jurist. I have never seen him lose his composure, even in the face of unwarranted provocation and acts of contempt by unruly Counsel.

A neat and urbane dresser, charming and intellectually humorous. He however, did not suffer fools gladly. He remains one of Nigeria’s soundest and finest jurists.

Though gone from this mortal world at the ripe age of 89, he continues to live amongst us through his erudite and well considered judgements, and other interventions in the legal and governmental spheres.

May his kind and gentle soul Rest in Perfect Peace.

JB Daudu, SAN, 25th NBA President

Great Jurist and Quintessential Gentleman

From his olympian height, he attended to the high, mighty, not so high and the low alike. He loved the legal profession. Just yesterday 5th of June, 2025, a visitor to my office was asking who he was in an enlarged photograph with me. That was me welcoming his Lordship, as Chief Justice of Nigeria, to a programme of Juris Cradle, in spite of the fact that we only invited his Lordship that morning of the event, just because we informed him that it was a body we set up to promote ethics at the Bar.

Again, in 2013, when his Lordship could not honour our invitation to chair the Annual Bar Conference in Calabar, during my Presidency of the NBA, due earlier commitments abroad, he personally reached out to me with profound apologies, as if it was a debt owed the NBA. He was that humble, and Bar friendly.

May his great soul rest in peace.

Okey Wali, SAN, 26th NBA President

Honourable Justice Uwais: Jurist Par Excellence

On Friday, 6th June, 2025, I received the sad news of the demise of our revered and respected legal icon, Honourable Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais, retired Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Honourable Justice Uwais was a hardworking and exceptional jurist who served our country with utmost dedication and compassion. He contributed immensely to the development of law and constitutional democracy in Nigeria.

He was a very principled, knowledgeable, and firm, but accommodating Justice. I had the fortune of appearing before him at the Supreme Court, and he always treated all Lawyers fairly and with respect. He also held his judicial oath of office and judicial authority with great reverence.

Justice Uwais epitomised a truly impartial, unbiased, and very diligent judicial officer. He will be sorely missed but never forgotten, as his good works and legacy in our body of precedents will keep him alive in our Courts forever.

I express my heartfelt condolences to his entire family, and pray to God to comfort and support them at this time. I also pray to God to forgive his sins and accept him into paradise.

Augustine Alegeh, CON, SAN, 27th NBA President

Justice Uwais: A Man of Integrity and Dignity

Hon. Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais GCON. last Friday, a holy day in the spiritual realm, slept to wake no more into this world of toils. He was one of the few Justices of this country, that served longest in the Supreme Court of Nigeria. He ended up as the Chief of Justice of Nigeria, and served an 11 year tenure.

He served with integrity, dignity, honour, and faithfully, in accordance with his judicial oath; and CJN Uwais left a Judiciary that was respected and trusted by most Nigerians. He is gone, but his words will, for many decades, guide judicial decisions.

I can proudly say that I had the privilege of arguing many cases before Panels of the Supreme Court, where he presided, and whether I won or lost, I was satisfied that he was not corrupted. He was deep in the knowledge of the law, and courageously espoused it. He very gentle and humorous. He encouraged young Lawyers to be their best, including me, to take Silk, even at the age of 15 years at the Bar and I so became. God bless his gentle soul.

As Chairman of Chairmen and Secretaries of the 47 Branches of the NBA; the Committees that restored the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to life in 1996-1998 , his counsel was invaluable.

He respected the Bar as a big partner, in the administration of justice.

He was humble, but bold in expressing his thoughts and beliefs.

He was a great leader, father, and friend.

As Chairman, Body of Benchers, I and a few Benchers visited him very recently to seek his views about how to train Nigerian Lawyers for the global market tomorrow. He was forthright and clear in his thoughts, for the need to effect major changes in the content of training Lawyers for today and tomorrow.

He lived a full and fulfilled life.

I will never forget that he and his bosom friend and brother, the late Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim CON, SAN shared lunch with my family in my home.That was a great, unforgettable honour. Abdullahi Ibrahim passed before him, and if there are opportunities to meet again in heaven, they would meet to part no more as friends, brothers, and confidants.

He gave his best to Nigeria, and his passing should remind all of us still in the service of God, as Justices and Lawyers, that someday we will pass and give account to the Most High, the most merciful God, for how we served like Hon Justice Mohammadu Lawal Uwais did.

May God comfort his wives, particularly Mariam, our learned friend, and all the children of the family. May Allah remember his faithful services to humanity, and grant him Aljannah Firdaus. Ameen.

Adegboyega Solomon Awomolo, SAN, Immediate Past Chairman, Body of Benchers

A Solemn Tribute to Chief Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais

It is with profound sorrow that I mourn the passing of Chief Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais, GCON, who has departed this world last Friday. As I contemplate his significant impact on my life as a Lawyer and the lives of countless Nigerians, I am filled with deep appreciation for his enduring legacy. My first appearance in any court was at the Supreme Court, under the esteemed leadership of Justice Uwais. His dignified presence commanded respect, and his steadfast commitment to justice inspired not only the legal community, but all citizens who sought fairness.

Justice Uwais was instrumental in our journey of democratic development and nation-building, serving not only as a Jurist, but as a visionary reformist of our electoral process. His leadership as Chairman of the Electoral Reform Committee, alongside esteemed members such as Bishop Mathew Kukah and Dr Olisa Agbakoba, OON, SAN, exemplified his remarkable wisdom. The recommendations he presented not only established new standards, but also instilled in our system a profound understanding of law and the responsibilities it entails.

Among his most significant contributions was the call for the establishment of an independent electoral commission, a vital measure designed to enhance the integrity and transparency of Nigeria’s electoral process. Furthermore, his committee championed the integration of technology in elections, advocating for electronic voting and the transmission of results —initiatives aimed at reducing fraud and fostering public confidence in our electoral system. The reforms also underscored the critical need for voter education and equitable political party financing, ensuring that elections became more accessible and just for all.

The lasting impact of these recommendations continues to shape our electoral policies and informs the ongoing discourse on improving democratic practices in Nigeria.

Justice Uwais was a true beacon of integrity, guiding the judiciary with grace and wisdom. His tenure as Chief Justice from 1995 to 2006 fundamentally transformed the landscape of our legal system, laying a foundation that continues to resonate today. Beyond the courtroom, he dedicated himself to the advancement of Nigeria’s electoral process, revealing a profound passion for democracy and good governance.

Though he has left this earthly realm, his legacy will forever endure in the hearts of those he inspired. We honour his memory by striving for the justice and fairness he championed with unwavering resolve. Rest in peace, Chief Justice Uwais.

Baba will be deeply missed.

Dr Kayode Ajulo, OON, SAN, Honourable Attorney-General of Ondo State

In Loving Memory of a Judicial Legend

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi ra’ji’un”

Indeed, to Allah we belong, and to Him shall we return.

With heartfelt sorrow and reverence, I mourn the passing of a towering figure in Nigeria’s judicial history—Honourable Justice Muhammad Lawal Uwais, a man of profound wisdom, judicial brilliance, and unshakable integrity.

A Life of Legacy:

Born June 12, 1936 in Zaria, Kaduna State

Called to the Bar at Middle Temple, London in 1963

Appointed Justice of the Supreme Court in 1979

Served as the 7th Indigenous Chief Justice of Nigeria (1995–2006)

Chaired the 2007 Electoral Reform Committee, author of the celebrated “Uwais Report”

In an unprecedented act of transparency, Justice Uwais publicly declared his assets at his valedictory session on June 12, 2006, tracing them from his days in elementary school—including his Barclays Bank DCO account—until his retirement. A living testament to uprightness.

He was more than a jurist—he was the conscience of the Bench, a reformer of democratic systems, and a guardian of the rule of law. His 29 years at the Supreme Court, including 11 as Chief Justice, shaped generations of legal thought and fortified the independence of the Judiciary.

May Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings, illuminate his grave, and grant him Aljannat al-Firdaus among the righteous. Ameen.

Dr Sulaiman Usman, SAN; FICMC, FNARC, FCIML; Life Bencher; former Attorney-General of Sokoto State; Dan Iyan Tsaki and Mayanan Wazirin Sokoto

Uwais Was a CJN With a Touch of Distinction

I join all Nigerians and the world to celebrate the life and times of one of Nigeria’s foremost jurists, Honourable Justice Muhammad Lawal Uwais, former Chief Justice of Nigeria. My Lord was called to the Bar by the Middle Temple, London, in 1963 after graduating from the University of London. He served as a State Counsel and Senior State Counsel (1966-1970), before his appointment as a Judge of the High Court, and later Chief Judge, of Kaduna State (1973-1976). In 1977, he was appointed a Justice of the Court of Appeal, and in 1979, as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. In 1995, he was appointed Chief Justice of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chairman of the National Judicial Council.

Justice Uwais has served as Chairman, Body of Benchers (1993-1994), and as Chairman, Board of Governors of the National Judicial Institute of Nigeria (1995- 2006). He was Chairman of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the Award of Contracts by the Military Government of North Central State (1976); Chairman of the Jimeta Disturbances Tribunal, Gongola State of Nigeria (1984); and a Commonwealth Member of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the deaths of senior Army personnel, Sri Lanka (1993).

He was the Honorary President of the World Jurist Association, Washington D.C; Honorary Fellow of the Society for Advanced Legal Studies, London; and a Member of the Board of Trustees, Global Legal Information Network Foundation (GLIN), Washington D.C. He was Chairman of the Nigerian Electoral Reform Committee (2007-2008); and was appointed Chancellor of Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Katsina, Katsina State in 2011.

The Honourable Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais served Nigeria as a jurist with distinction, leveraging on his exalted office to preach unity, to deliver justice to those deserving and to promote integrity on the Bench. My Lord rose from his humble background in Zaria to join the highest court of the land, with an unblemished record of diligence in service. As the longest serving jurist in the Supreme Court, My Lord deployed his wealth of experience to unite the Bar and Bench, rising ultimately to the peak of his career as the one of the longest serving Chief Justices of Nigeria from 1995 to 2006. His sojourn in the court was characterised by excellence, delivering landmark judgements and making worthy contributions to the judgements of others.

However, the defining moment of My Lord’s positive impact upon our nation, was when he turned in the report for electoral reforms which contained fundamental ideas for sanitising our political space. The best way to honour this great jurist, is for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to revisit the Uwais Panel Report for the reform of INEC, and to implement the reforms contained in the said report.

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN

Tribute to CJN Muhammadu Lawal Uwais

The demise of His Lordship, Honourable Justice Muhammadu Lawal Uwais, GCON, on the day of Eid Al Adha, June 6, 2025, is a testament to His Lordship’s many good deeds.

I recall my first encounter with Honourable Justice Muhammadu Lawal Uwais, the CJN, with nostalgia. It was my first case at the Supreme Court of Nigeria, in Appeal No. SC. 99/1989 – J. B. Atunrase & 4 Ors v Samuel Charles Oladipo Phillips & 8 Ors, which I “inherited” from Chief Samuel Olasupo Morohundiya (of blessed memory) and in which I was Counsel to the 3rd to 6th Respondent. The case, which was decided while I was still under ten years at the Bar, is reported as ATUNRASE v PHILLIP (1996) 1 NWLR (PART 427) PAGE 637 (SC). My Lords, Muhammadu Lawal Uwais, C.J.N. (Presided), Michael Ekundayo Ogundare, J.S.C. (Read the Leading Judgement), Uthman Mohammed, J.S.C., Yekini Olayinka Adio, J.S.C., Anthony Ikechukwu Iguh, J.S.C., heard the appeal and delivered judgement in favour of the Respondents on Tuesday, 16th January, 1996.

I was too soon to be later formally welcomed to the Supreme Court of Nigeria by my Lord, the Honourable, the CJN, at the hallowed Chambers of the Supreme Court anytime I appeared, following my role as the Coordinating Secretary of the Committee of Chairmen and Secretaries of the Nigerian Bar Association Branches between 1996 to 1998 under the Chairmanship of Asiwaju Chief Solomon Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN.

His Lordship, Honourable Justice Uwais, and his bother Justices of the Apex Court gave every support to the work of the Committee of Chairmen and Secretaries of the Nigerian Bar Association which culminated with the successful hosting on Friday, 28 August, 1998, of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Conference held at the Abuja Sheraton Hotel, at which the NBA was brought back after the 1992 Port Harcourt crisis of the NBA.

Apart from his Lordship’s brilliance and services to the nation at the Supreme Court and as the Honourable, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Justice Uwais rose to the call of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, GCFR who on 28th August, 2007 inaugurated a 22-member Electoral Reform Committee, of which Honourable Justice Uwais was Chairman, to “examine the entire electoral process with a view of ensuring that we raise the quality and standard of our general elections and thereby deepen our democracy”. The report of the Committee, popularly referred to as the “Justice Uwais Panel Report”, submitted in December 2008, though not publicly implemented, has been acclaimed as being far-reaching. I however, know as the President of the University of Benin Alumni Association in 2007, that the Council of the University of Benin Alumni Association passed a resolution which was sent to the Justice Uwais Panel, as it relates to the avoidance of Oath of Office being administered to a person who wins a re-run election to the Office of President or Governor. It is not too late to implement the Justice Uwais Panel Report.

His Lordship had in 1997 encouraged me to apply for the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, but I did not. I am happy that His Lordship, the Honourable Justice Muhammadu Lawal Uwais was alive in 2020 when I eventually made the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, to justify His Lordship’s faith in me.

May Allah grant the good, kind and gentle soul of the Honourable Justice Muhammadu Lawal Uwais Aljannah Fir’daus, Ameen.

Adieu to a fine jurist and gentleman.

Prince (Dr) Richard Oma Ahonaruogho, SAN

He was a Great Jurist

Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais, GCON was a great jurist. He was principled, kind hearted soft spoken, but very firm. He led the Judiciary well for 11 years, during which period he strove for the maintenance of high standards ensuring that the Judiciary was independent. His last public assignment was as Chairman of the Committee on Electoral Reforms, a need which has become all the more pressing today than when he Chaired the Committee. A worthy honour which the country can bestow on him, is to implement the electoral reforms he worked hard to propose, so that Nigeria’s leadership recruitment system can be overhauled in such a manner that gives the people of Nigeria the real opportunity of selecting the most suitable people to direct its affairs.

May the Soul of Honourable Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais, GCON rest in peace.

Etigwe Uwa, SAN

M.L. Uwais

The news of the passing of Hon. Chief Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais, has left me with a profound sense of loss. To the world, he was a jurist of legendary integrity, a beacon of constitutional wisdom, and one of the finest Chief Justices Nigeria has ever known. But, to me, he was far more. He was a mentor, a father figure, and a quiet guiding force in my legal journey.

I still remember the warmth with which he welcomed me into his presence. His kindness was never performative, his humility always disarming. In our many interactions, I learned not only the letter of the law, but the soul of it, how to serve with dignity, how to listen with sincerity, and how to stand firm without losing compassion. I never left his company, without feeling both challenged and deeply inspired.

So, I write this tribute with profound feelings of sadness, but with total submission to the superior will of the Almighty.

Hon. Justice M. L Uwais carried the Bench with a grace that few can emulate. His judgements were a masterclass in legal clarity, yet, it was his personal conduct, the restraint, the modesty, the wisdom, that taught me what it truly means to be an officer of the law and a Minister in the temple of Justice. His influence on my career, was steady and unwavering. In moments of doubt, I often found myself asking, “What would My Lord Hon. Justice Uwais do?” That inner compass continues to guide me even now.

To lose him, feels like losing a part of the moral architecture of our profession. But, I find solace in knowing that his legacy lives on, not just in the law reports, but in all of us who had the privilege to know him, learn from him, and be lifted by his examples.

Death is always harrowing, no matter the age and time! My heartfelt condolences to his amiable wife, Hajiya Maryam Uwais, MFR, the entire Uwais family, and the legal profession.

Indeed, a great Iroko has fallen. May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus.

Rest in peace, My Lord. Your light endures.

Dr Paulyn O. Abhulimen-Okpalefe, SAN

A Good Man, True: And a Model Judge

Whatever will be his legacy after 27 years on the Supreme Court Bench, Muhammadu Lawal Uwais will be grateful to God, that a skinny boy from Zaria, born outside wealth and privilege, successfully assailed the truly Olympian heights of judicial office and is now free to depart peacefully into a well earned retirement on his own legs. Maybe there is a reason for this great blessing, but we are not God. When an honest man serves his country to the best of his ability and with the fear of God, he leaves a legacy and memorial in the hands of God.

The public does not often notice the retirement of Judges, and to depart quietly is good enough for most. However, since Chief Justice Uwais led the Supreme Court for over ten years during which time, much (perhaps unprecedented) attention has been focused on its members and on its work, it was unlikely that a quiet departure would be his lot. Again therefore, it is a huge blessing that he is not departing to derision and opprobrium, as has been the well deserved lot of some Judges in our recent history. Some have called him a colossus, but I think that he would demur at comparison to one of the seven wonders of the ancient world. Others have called him a judicial activist, but again, a career marked by adherence to formality, respect for black letter law and precedent, renders that legend a misnomer. It is for want of language and reflection under the pressure of great excitement, that these legends are bandied forth. It may fairly be pointed out however, that sometimes stability and defence of tradition are the entire critical task that God and the people need from a particular Chief Justice, and he does not have to be Greek to be great!

Chief Justice Uwais was younger than I am now, when in 1979 he was preferred for appointment to the Court. This was shortly after I began my first year reading law. The unexpected request to contribute an “appreciation” of his tenure and legacy therefore, burdened me. Although the distinguished Chief Justice is a man well known to me in a personal capacity, he is in looks, demeanour and character, a strict and scary man. Even on occasions when I had been privileged to be received in the relaxed informality of his home, I was nonetheless, anxious thereafter about the imminent prospect of confronting his judicial “stone face” from behind the grand Bench of the Supreme Court. To those who know him and who know the easily ascertainable facts, even the whiff of judicial corruption in any form is utterly anathema. It struck me therefore, that more useful than reproducing details of his curriculum vitae (what he did or did not do at Tudun Wada Elementary School in 1946) would be to hold up his exemplary conduct in office as a model for the sitting Judges of Nigeria, many of whom sadly, have neither identified nor observed this model.

It is appropriate because of his own unrelenting personal self discipline, that a defining aspect of his tenure has been the radical attention of the National Judicial Council to judicial misconduct and the outright removal of a number of disgraced Judges. The fact that much material still exists for the subject on our sitting Bench, unjustly tarnishes the significant number of outstanding Nigerian Judges who daily exhibit exemplary skill, compassion, integrity and diligence under often painful conditions, yet, the topic will always be germane so long as one bad egg disgraces the trust reposed in judicial office.

C.A. Candide-Johnson, SAN

Justice Uwais: A Great and Yet, Humble Man

Many people do not know that he shared a bunk with General Murtala Muhammed, when they were at Barewa College. They were best buddies. He became quite close to my father when he was appointed to the Supreme Court, and found himself in Lagos. He told me that while some of his colleagues treated him as too young and inexperienced to be in the court, my Dad took him in, introducing him to the Lagos social circle by membership of Metropolitan Club and Ikoyi Club.

Justice Uwais went on to become one of the longest serving Chief Justices of Nigeria. He fought to ensure the Judiciary was welcoming, to all and sundry. His legacy is in the massive growth of the Judiciary, under his tenure as CJN. He ensured the Judiciary had its place of pride in the Three Arms Complex in the design of the new capital, Abuja.

As we mourn the passing of Hon Justice Uwais, let us not forget what he fought so hard for; that we have a Policy court at the Supreme Court that welcomes plurality of opinions and backgrounds, a concept that is at risk in our polity.

Chief Anthony Idigbe, SAN

Tribute to Honourable Justice Muhammadu Lawal Uwais

It is with profound respect and deep admiration, that I pay tribute to the life and legacy of Honourable Justice Muhammadu Lawal Uwais, former Chief Justice of Nigeria – a towering figure in our nation’s legal history and a steadfast guardian of justice, democracy, and institutional integrity.

Justice Uwais was not merely a jurist; he was a nation builder, a reformer, and a shining example of what it means to wear the robe of justice with humility and honour. His career on the Bench, culminating in his distinguished service as Chief Justice, was marked by landmark judgements, a firm belief in the rule of law, and an unwavering commitment to upholding the independence and dignity of the Judiciary.

His contributions went beyond the courtroom. When Nigeria needed a voice of clarity and conscience in the face of electoral reform, he stepped forward to chair the Electoral Reform Committee, producing what we now revere as the “Uwais Report”- a set of visionary recommendations that remain a guiding light, in the pursuit of transparent and credible elections in our country.

On a more personal note, I recall with great emotion the day I was elevated to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, now 21 years ago. Justice Uwais, in his characteristic grace and humility, led other Justices of the Supreme Court to honour me with their presence at the reception held at the Sheraton Hotel in Abuja. It was a moment of immense pride for my family and I. Beyond the formality, he extended a warm handshake to my children and took personal photographs with them – an act of kindness and thoughtfulness they still cherish to this day. That gesture captured the essence of the man: distinguished, yet, deeply human; revered, yet profoundly approachable.

Justice Uwais leaves behind not only a legacy of jurisprudential brilliance, but also a model of leadership that was firm yet fair, noble yet nurturing. His life is a testament to the transformative power of integrity, intellect, and quiet strength.

Omoruyi A. Omonuwa, OFR, SAN; former Attorney-General of Edo State

An Erudite Jurist With Impeccable Character

He was a good judicial officer. He was humane and humble. Justice under the watch of his Lordship as CJN, was delivered without caricature adjudications that produced no justice in judgements.

The Judiciary under CJN Uwais acted as the watchdog, and checks against executive rascality and excesses. The legal community has lost a great jurist. The Judiciary has lost one of its finest jurists. His Lordship left legacies and footprints, in the legal and democratic space in Nigeria. He made recommendations that were to deepen democratic sustainability and growth in Nigeria. We all remember the Uwais Report, gathering dust in Nigerian archives.

We have lost a father and a mentor in the legal profession. May the soul of Hon. Mr Justice M.L. Uwais, CJN, as he then was now of blessed memory, find rest in paradise Amen. My condolences to all of us Nigerians.

J.S. Okutekpa, SAN

Tribute to Hon. Justice Muhammad Lawal Uwais

The news of the passing of Hon. Justice Muhammad Lawal Uwais filled me with deep sadness and reflection. Having appeared before him on multiple occasions, I can say with conviction that Nigeria has lost one of its finest jurists and most dignified public servants.

In the courtroom, Justice Uwais embodied calm authority. He listened with patience, adjudicated with clarity, and carried the weight of the Bench with quiet strength. He had a way of disarming Counsel – not by raising his voice, but by the sheer sharpness of his mind and the measured wisdom of his questions. You left his court knowing that your arguments had been heard, even if you did not successfully persuade him.

Beyond the courtroom, he remained deeply principled and patriotic. His post-retirement work on electoral reform was not driven by ambition or reward, but by his enduring belief in a better Nigeria. The “Uwais Report” remains a reference point, not just for what our elections should be, but for what selfless public service, as it concerns Nigeria, should look like.

He never sought the spotlight. He did not need to. His integrity spoke loudly enough. For many of us in the Bar, he set the standard for judicial courage and restraint – two qualities in short supply, then and now.

Today, we grieve not only a former Chief Justice of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, but a man whose life was marked by discipline, humility, and an unwavering sense of duty. May his legacy remind us all of what is possible, when a man chooses service over human accolades and spectacle.

May the Lord comfort his family and grant him eternal rest.

Samuel O. Zibiri, SAN

M.L. Uwais: Salute to a Monolith of Greatness

On Friday, 6th June, 2025, as the country woke up to the celebration of the Eid el Adha, the sad news of the eclipse of an era in our legal history, the loss of a colossus in our judicial landscape broke. The quintessential Hon. Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais, former Chief Justice of Nigeria, had just transitioned to eternity, days to his 89th birthday!

I recall vividly, the first time I appeared at the Supreme Court of Nigeria. It was sometime in 2003. I had the uncommon privilege of being led on that occasion by the debonair at law and courtroom pugilist, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN. My Lord, Hon. Justice Uwais was then the Chief Justice of Nigeria, and he presided over the Panel that heard the appeal. Watching his Lordship in that hallowed courtroom, filled me with an admixture of awe and admiration – not just for his Lordship’s elegant gait in stature, but for his all-around graces demonstrated in his composure, command and mastery of proceedings. He reminded me instantly, of that timeless quote often attributed to Socrates: “Four things belong to a Judge – to hear courteously, to answer wisely, to consider soberly, and to decide impartially”. Justice Uwais embodied all four. He was courteous, yet firm.

Of course, I made several other appearances at the Apex Court during his time as CJN, mostly as a junior appearing with and learning the ropes under the guardianship of Chief Olanipekun, SAN. His knowledge of law was beyond deep, and his commitment to the faithful application of legal principles was legendary. His judgements were legally sound, just as they were and still are models of clarity, logic, and precision. Without any argument, they remain a testament to meticulous research and a mind deeply attuned to justice.

As the longest-serving Justice of the Supreme Court and second-longest-serving Chief Justice, he left a body of work that will instruct, inspire, and guide generations of Lawyers and Judges.

In Justice Uwais, we saw the best of the Bench: incorruptible, humble, forthright, and decent. Nigeria is better for his service.

Chief Aikhunegbe Anthony Malik, SAN

M.L. UWAIS-Death of a Titan

Mohammed Uwais, the former Chief Justice of Nigeria was a man apart in a thousand and one ways. He was great, not just because he rose to the pinnacle of the judicial firmament where reigned for eleven years as the Chief Justice of Nigeria. He was great, not just because of his well reasoned decisions which came out of his legal pen when he was at the Court of Appeal and later Supreme Court. He was great, not just because he had the second longest tenure of any Chief Justice of Nigeria.

He was great, because of the way and manner he performed his duties at every level of his judicial career. He was great because of his simplicity and humility, which he wore like the Roman toga of Ancient Rome. Simplicity and humility are rare commodities to find in the highest echelons of the leadership of our national life, but the late Justice Mohammed Uwais had those qualities in abundance.

Justice Uwais was a man of character and integrity, who brought those qualities to bear in the performance of his judicial functions. The totality of the life of Justice Uwais, former Chief Justice of Nigeria, reminds us of statement of the inimitable Bob Marley who once opined that “The greatness of a man is not in how much wealth he acquires, but in his integrity and his ability to affect those around him positively”. Justice Uwais had a positive impact, on all those who encountered him during his life on earth.

Like Julius Caesar, Justice Uwais came, he saw and he conquered all facets of life that the Almighty God granted him the privilege to live. As said William Shakespeare said in that famous play-Julius Caesar, the elements so mixed up in him that nature may stand up and say to all the world “this was a man”.

May the Almighty Allah give him a favourable judgement. Amen.

Chief Ferdinand O. Orbih, SAN

Uwais, a Remarkable Jurist

Without a doubt, there is no Judge in Nigeria’s history that has the wealth of judicial experience that My Lord the Hon. Justice M.L. Uwais, GCON, had. The remarkable feat of his meteoric rise started, when he was first appointed to the Bench in 1973 at the age of 37. He would go on to become, in quick succession, a Judge of the High Court of North-Central and North Eastern States; Acting Chief Judge of Kaduna State and Justice of the Court of Appeal, culminating in his elevation to the Supreme Court in 1979. My Lord joined the Apex Court, in what was undoubtedly the peak of its Golden era. He was and is thus, the longest serving Supreme Court justice in our history, spending an impressive 27 years, 11 of which were as Chief Justice of Nigeria. The rarity of His Lordship’s longevity on the Bench resulted in a thoroughbred Judge’s Judge, who honed his considerable skills in the rarefied company of the Greats. Nowhere is this more apparent that in the sheer breadth of His Lordship’s contributions to our jurisprudence, through the incisive leading judgements he wrote and others that have His Lordship’s imprimatur, whether concurring or dissenting, on virtually every aspect of the law. One that particularly resonates with me, is His Lordship’s judicial policy dictum in the case of Amadi v NNPC (2000) 10 NWLR (Pt. 674) 76 at 100, wherein His Lordship did not spare Counsel or the system, in decrying the unnecessary waste of judicial time and the denial of justice it occasions.

I pray that the time will come, when as a matter of policy, His Lordship’s words will not be in vain, just as I pray for the peaceful repose of his gentle soul and comfort to those the great man has left behind. May God grant His Lordship Aljannah Firdaus. Ameen.

Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, FCIArb

A Man With a Conscience

His Lordship, Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais, GCON, was a man with a conscience, the most just and intentional man I have ever known. He was as fair as fair could be.

Through his darling wife, my friend Maryam, he gave me the opportunity to start an organisation, nay two, from scratch. That trust was enormous. He accepted the words of his wife. He believed she would not want to damage or smear his near perfect reputation, by recommending someone he only knew as his wife’s friend. I could not afford to betray this trust. So, I gave it my best.

He was sedulous, a giant, a mentor, an inspiration, a pillar of support, a workaholic, and an absolute ICON to have as a boss.

I thank Allah SWT for giving me the opportunity to serve someone who is held in high esteem, respected, and almost revered.

I thank Allah SWT to have known Baba, the family man – the ever supportive husband who did not dim his wife’s shining star, as he had no insecurities, and the doting father, grandfather, and lately, great grandfather.

We shall miss his commanding presence, and extremely kind demeanour. We shall miss his good counselling, we shall miss his smiles.

May he continue to smile in heaven.

May Allah SWT console his immediate family, extended family, and the millions who were blessed to have known this great man, the husband, the father, friend, Lawyer, and jurist.

We shall miss the quintessential Judge.

May he rest in perfect peace.

Bilkisu Abdulmalik Bashir, OON