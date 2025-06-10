Be Assured of My Love Forever, Akpabio Tells Wife on Birthday

•You’re a role model, says Dangote

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





President of the Senate, GodswillAkpabio, yesterday, celebrated his wife, MrsEkaetteUnoma, on her 54th birthday, assuring her of his love forever. Akpabio said this before family, friends and associates, who gathered at a ceremony at his country home in Ukana, EssienUdim Local Government Area, to celebrate with her.

A statement by the senate president’s media office said Akpabio, in an emotional tribute, declared to his wife, “Be assured of my love forever. My dear wife, words cannot describe my joy as you add another year to your age today.

“Your life is replete with positive impact on humanity. Your love for fellow women, children and the less privileged in our society will continue to be celebrated.

“You made my tenure as Governor of AkwaIbom State exceptional, when as the First Lady of the state 2007 – 2015 you initiated numerous programmes through the Family Life Enhancement Initiative (FLEI).

“The initiative changed frowns to smiles on the faces of thousands of AkwaIbom people. Your good deeds, especially your humility in the service of our women, children and the vulnerable, shall never be forgotten.

“Even out of office as the First Lady of AkwaIbom State, you have continued to impact lives through numerous empowerment initiatives, medical outreaches and other interventions, like building houses for widows and the vulnerable.

“My family is blessed to have a God-fearing wife/mother like you.”

Akpabio expressed gratitude to his wife for her unwavering support to him, their children, and the people of AkwaIbom, and presented her with a special birthday card, offering heartfelt prayers and goodwill messages.

President of Dangote Group, AlhajiAlikoDangote, also described the celebrant as a role model and commended her significant contributions to national development through various empowerment initiatives.

Deputy Whip of the Senate, Senator OnyekachiNwaebonyi, described her as a prayerful and supportive woman, who had been steadfast in her support and encouragement of her husband’s political journey and leadership. Nwaebonyi wished her many more years in her service to humanity.

An obviously overwhelmed celebrant thanked her husband for his love and support for her over the years of their marriage.

“Thank you my dear husband for your love and for always supporting me always. Thank you for loving me. I want to reassure you once again of my love, support and loyalty to you,” she said.

She expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the guests for their support, prayers, and goodwill.