APC Disowns Kalu over Visit to Alex Otti, Governor Under Pressure to Join Ruling Party

AdedayoAkinwale in Abuja and Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogoin Umuahia





All Progressives Congress (APC) dissociated itself from the recent visit of Senator Orji Kalu to the governor of his native Abia State, Alex Otti, describing it as a personal engagement that does not reflect the party’s position.

APC warned its members against engaging in “political fraternisation” with the opposition ahead of the 2027 elections.

Acting Publicity Secretary of Abia APC, Sterling Urakpa, in a statement, expressed concerns over Kalu’s public accolades to the Labour Party government of his state, saying it contradicts APC’s stance on governance in Abia.

Urakpa said APC remained committed to winning elections in Abia State in 2027 and aligning the state with the federal government.

The statement said, “The Abia State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has noted the recent visit of Senator Orji UzorKalu, who represents Abia North, to Governor Alex Otti in his hometown. We wish to state the following:

“Senator Orji UzorKalu’s visit was a personal engagement and does not, in any way, reflect the position or endorsement of the APC in Abia State.

“Our stance on governance in Abia remains unchanged and was clearly articulated by our State Chairman, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, on May 28, 2025, during the launch of the Renewed Hope Partners in Bende Local Government Area.

“The party continues to express concern over the current state of affairs under the Labour Party-led government of Dr. Alex Otti, particularly with regard to persistent conflicts of interest, lack of transparency, and the concealment of project costs and contract details from the public.

“The Abia APC strongly disapproves of any party member engaging in political fraternisation with opposition figures under the pretext of canvassing support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We will not condone a repeat of the 2023 scenario, where some members compromised the party’s integrity for personal benefit without punishment.”

The party called on the ward and local government executives of Kalu’s constituency and those of Senator Chris Adighije to be at alert, take note of the developments and protect the interests and unity of APC, as they remained focused on 2027.

However, pressure continued to mount on Otti to join the ruling party APC, with some party chieftains from Abia leading the charge.

Kalu and Adighije were at Otti’s country home at UmuehimNvosi in IsialaNgwa South Local Government Area on Sunday, ostensibly, to continue an ongoing lobbying to bring the governor to APC.

A press release issued Monday by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, UkohaNjokuUkoha stated the Abia APC chieftains were on a “friendly visit” during which they asked Otti to support Tinubu. But the Abia governor told his visitors that he was already giving support to Mr. President.