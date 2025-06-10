Anambra Philanthropist Gifts N5m to Customs Officer Who Arrested Fleeing Enugu Native Doctor

David-ChyddyEleke in Awka





Prince Ugochukwu Orji, the Customs officer who arrested fleeing Enugu State native doctor accused of killing people for rituals has been rewarded with N5 million.

Foremost industrialist and philanthropist, Mr. EbukaOnunkwo, who is also a Senatorial aspirant for the Anambra South Senatorial by-election on the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) hosted the customs officer at his residence in Ihembosi, Ekwusigo Local Government Area, Anambra State.

Prince Orji, a Customs officer was at his duty post last month, when alleged ritualist and fake native doctor, Levi Obieze, popularly called Ichie Billion attempted to use a motorcycle to cross over to Benin Republic from Nigeria at Seme Border.

Orji who remembered seeing his face on social media traced him and quickly intercepted him at the next checkpoint, before arresting him.

Onunkwo, an industrialist and Chairman/CEO of Seahorse Lubricant Industries Ltd who hosted Orji in his home also presented a cheque of N5million to him.

He said it was part of Seahorse Lubricant Industries’ social corporate responsibility and an encouragement for moral renaissance in our society.

“Nigeria still has men of honour. Ugochukwu stood in the gap when it mattered. In a system where many are tempted to sell their conscience, he chose to uphold the law.

“Seahorse is giving him N5million not just to appreciate his bravery, but to encourage a culture of truth and accountability in our nation.

“I urge the Nigerian Immigration Service to look into this case and consider rewarding Ugochukwu officially. Let this be an example to others – that honesty is not only possible in this country but it also pays. Our system must start celebrating people who choose integrity over impunity,” he said.

Narrating what transpired on the day of the arrest, Mr. Orji said: “I stopped him and confronted him with his photo. He denied at first, saying it was his brother.

“When I insisted, he then tried to bribe me – N3million, I refused and he then offered me N7million, and then N10million. He eventually offered N15million, with his wife promising to send the money.

“I pretended to cooperate just to detain him without raising alarm. When I confirmed from my superior that he was indeed the wanted man, I handcuffed him and recovered voice notes from his phone that revealed attempts to erase his tracks.”