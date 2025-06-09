Tinubu Warns Govs: Liaise With Surveyor General, FMW Before Approving Estate Devt Along Federal Roads

Bennett Oghifo

President Bola Tinubu has warned governors across the country to always liaise with the Surveyor General of the Federation and the Federal Ministry of Works before considering approving land for the development of estates or other facilities anywhere near federal roads or pathways.

The president, who said the federal government would revoke all building plan approvals the Lagos State Government gave to developers along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, stated this at the commissioning of the reconstructed Deep Sea Port Access Road through Epe-Ijebu Ode.

The president said: “I have directed the Minister of Works to work with the Surveyor General of the Federation and all the governors on these legacy projects route bypass to procure reasonable setbacks for future land expansion, building of infrastructures to enhance road architecture and return on investment.

“Please, our dear governors, let’s work together. Don’t give planning approvals without collaborating with the Surveyor General of the Federation and the Ministry of Works, please, I appeal to you.”

Tinubu said the 27-kilometre Lekki Deep Sea Port access road, which was reconstructed under the Tax Credit Scheme, was a strategic investment to boost trade, agriculture, and regional connectivity.

“It is a reinforced concrete road, linking the Lekki Deep Sea Port to major transport corridors, facilitating efficient cargo movement and improving logistics.”

President Tinubu said: “I’m glad the Deputy Governor of Lagos State is here. Take it that we will revoke all those approvals given on setbacks, and please note that we are very serious about it – no more approvals for those unapproved islands being created illegally.”

The president, during the commissioning of phase 1 of the project on Saturday, had warned developers not to build on the setbacks around the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, stating the federal government had so far paid N18 billion as compensation for the coastal road.

He said the era of indiscriminate development and encroachment on public infrastructure was over.

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, who presented several road and bridge projects, completed and ongoing across the country, commended President Tinubu for his vision and courage in tackling Nigeria’s infrastructure challenges.