Stakeholders Harp on More Financial Inclusion Strategies for Women

Emma Okonji

Stakeholders who gathered at the recently held Regtech Conference 2025, have stressed the need for Nigeria to leverage digital infrastructure in accelerating financial inclusion for women, especially through a multi-stakeholder approach involving governments, fintechs, telecoms, regulators and even the customers.

The event featured a panel discussion moderated by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shared Agent Network Expansion Facilities (SANEF) Limited, Uche Uzoebo.

The panel discussion themed: ‘From Borders to Bridges: Leveraging DigitalInfrastructure to Drive Financial Inclusion through a Multi-Stakeholder Approach’, brought together diverse voices across banking, fintech, policy, and government toexplore how digital infrastructure can be annexed to drive financial inclusion.

Uzoebo highlighted how women often face unique challenges in accessing financial services coupled with limited digital literacy and cultural barriers.

Head of Agency Banking, Ecobank Group, Jacqueline Mpare, highlighted how herorganisation had established a women-focused initiative to provide support to businesses targeted at women and those with women as part of the leadership by providing them with access to finance and non-financial support.

Regional Advisor, Africa, Corum Group Limited, Isa Aliyushata, stressed the need to inculcate financial literacy into the education curriculum to ensure everyone is exposed to the knowledge of financial literacy from a young age.