Solar Import Ban: Expert Calls for Balanced Policies to Ensure Energy Access

As Nigeria moves to boost local solar manufacturing with a recent ban on imports, energy experts warn that without careful implementation, the policy could leave millions without reliable electricity.

Speaking at a high-level energy forum hosted by Earthplus Africa, Founder of The Energy Intelligence, Ayobami Adedinni stressed that while domestic production is crucial, Nigeria must adopt a nuanced approach to ensure solar power remains accessible to low-income households and rural communities who need it most.

The Federal government’s restriction on solar panel imports aims to stimulate local industry and reduce reliance on foreign goods.

Adedinni, however, cautioned that without parallel measures to strengthen domestic capacity, the policy could inadvertently widen Nigeria’s energy access gap.

He also highlighted the importance of financial mechanisms to keep solar affordable, such as targetedsubsidies for low-income households and flexible payment models like pay-as-you-go systems. Public- private partnerships, he argued, will be essential to accelerate off-grid solutions, leveraging existing frameworks like the Rural Electrification Agency to deploy mini-grids in underserved regions.

Beyond immediate fixes, he called for a robust monitoring system to assess the ban’s impact on energy access, urging policymakers to remain agile. “This isn’t just about protecting local industry.We need policies that are both economically sound and socially equitable,”he said.