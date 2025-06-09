Shettima Inaugurates 7.5MVA Distribution Injection Substation in Borno

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has inaugurated a new 7.5MVA distribution injection substation in Maiduguri to boost power supply.The project was executed by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

The Head, Corporate Communications and External Relations, NDPHC, Mr Emmanuel Ojor, said in a statement on Monday that the inauguration is part of the Eid celebrations, adding that the substation is expected to significantly improve the quality and reliability of electricity supply to customers at Borno State University and the surrounding communities.

He said that the project, which was implemented under NDPHC’s Distribution Intervention Projects, comprises a 1×7.5MVA 33/11kV injection substation, 3km of 33kV transmission line.

Ojor said that the project also included a 2.5km of 11kV distribution line, 2.5km of low-tension (LT) line, and three 500 Kilo Volt Ampree (KVA) distribution transformers.

Inaugurating the project, Shettima, who also serves as Chairman of the NNDPH’s Board, described the project as a key step towards achieving President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope power sector reform agenda.

He also said that the power sector reforms were aimed at attaining universal access to electricity through targeted interventions spearheaded by NDPHC.

The Managing Director of NDPHC, Jennifer Adighije, emphasised the company’s role in bridging the infrastructure gap across Nigeria’s electricity value chain.

“We are here to inaugurate and hand over a special intervention project to the distribution company that will manage and operate this asset.

“This 7.5MVA distribution injection substation is a testament to our mandate of scaling power generation and associated transmission and distribution networks.

”Ensuring quality and uninterrupted electricity reaches the last mile,” she said.

According to her, the project affirms NDPHC’s commitment to President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in promoting energy inclusion and enhancing electricity access for underserved communities in Borno.

The NDPHC’s Executive Director, Networks, Mr Bello Babayo, said that the project would enable the evacuation of 6MW of electricity to customers in the area.

“The university community, in particular, will benefit from stable, reliable and efficient electricity.

“We always emphasise that power generation must be matched by robust distribution; this project helps close that gap and supports industrial and commercial clusters in this environment,” he said.

The Managing Director of Yola Electricity Distribution Company, Mr Abdulrahman Isa, expressed appreciation to NDPHC and the Federal Government for the intervention.

Isa said that the facility would significantly enhance service delivery to the university and surrounding communities.

“NDPHC has been a strategic development partner, consistently contributing to the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure that enables us to deliver improved service to our customers,” he said. (NAN)