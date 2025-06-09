Rasheedat Ajibade Bids Atletico Emotional Farewell

In a deeply emotional and unforgettable moment, Nigerian international Rasheedat Ajibade played her final match in the iconic red and white of Atlético Madrid Femenino, bringing to a close a chapter filled with growth, resilience, and cherished memories.

The match, though a tough outing with a result that didn’t go in favor of the team, marked a significant milestone for Ajibade as she bid farewell to a club that had become much more than a workplace, it had become home.

Ajibade, who joined Atlético Madrid in January 2021 from Norwegian side Avaldsnes IL, quickly established herself as a key figure within the squad. Known for her blistering pace, technical brilliance, and relentless fighting spirit, the Super Falcons star left an indelible mark on the club’s history, contributing vital goals and performances in domestic and European competitions alike.

Following her final appearance, Ajibade took to social media to share a poignant and heartfelt message with her fans, teammates, and the entire Atlético Madrid family.

In her message, she reflected on the journey, the highs and lows, and the invaluable life lessons learned along the way.

“What a tough pill to swallow last night, not the outcome we’d hoped for,” Ajibade began, addressing the bittersweet nature of her farewell match. “But honestly, I can feel us getting closer to where we want to be, improving season after season. With the dedication I see from this team, I know there’s so much greatness waiting for this team down the road.”

For Ajibade, her time at Atlético Madrid transcended the boundaries of professional football. It became a personal odyssey of growth, self-discovery, and transformation. “It was an emotional night for me, playing my last game for this incredible team,” she continued. “This club has been more than just a workplace; it’s where I’ve truly grown, not just as a player, but as a person. I’ve learned so much, unlearned some things too, and really evolved. The friendships I’ve made here, they’re not just teammates, they’re family now.”