PGD Tour: eTranzact’s Classic will Redefine Pro Golf in Nigeria

The Professional Golf Development (PGD) Tour has announced that the 3rd eTranzact Golf Classic, is set to tee off at the prestigious Lakowe Lakes Golf Club in Lagos from June 12 to 14, 2025 and it has set professional golf on good footing.

Chairman of the PGD Tour, Wole Abegunde, said the eTranzact Golf Classic passion for the game and investment in youth development is a new milestone in sports sponsorship, especially golf.

According to him, “eTranzact, as a trailblazer in the tech ecosystem with a teeming youthful workforce, sees immense value in sports development,” he added. “This championship is a testament to how strategic partnerships can harness the potential of young athletes, fostering not only sporting excellence but also innovation and collaboration that drive economic growth.”

In his statement, the MD/CEO, eTranzact, Mr. Niyi Toluwalope, reaffirms the company’s continued investment in the Sport as a commitment to the growth, development and expansion of professional golf in Nigeria. “As one of Africa’s leading fintechs, we recognise the strategic importance of this partnership with the PGD Tour….”

The eTranzact Golf Classic, now in its third edition, has established itself as a cornerstone of the PGD Tour. Since its inception in 2023, the tournament has grown in stature, with Francis Epe of the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938 emerging as the champion in both previous editions. Epe’s back-to-back victories in 2023 at Lakowe Lakes and 2024 at IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja have solidified his status as a leading figure in Nigerian golf.

This year’s 54-hole, three-day competition promises even greater excitement, with the inclusion of lady professionals for the first time, marking a significant step toward inclusivity in the sport. Again, the robust purse has also attracted entries from Ghana, Togo, Cameroon, Kenya, Zambia Côte d’Ivoire among other countries.

The PDG Tour Commissioner, Femi Olagbenro, has said that While the PGD Tour is headquartered in Nigeria and has primarily featured West African players in its last two editions, the Tour’s broader “vision is to use the PGD Tour platform to expose local golf talents to the global stage,” he stated. “We are committed to nurturing the next generation of African golf stars, and the eTranzact Golf Classic is a pivotal part of that mission.”

He also underscores the impact of the support the Tour has enjoyed from different corporate bodies who has seen them as a channel to deliver value commensurate to their sponsorship commitment., “The eTranzact Golf Classic commitment confirms the trust we have earned from hosting different events for brands with commensurate value delivered.”