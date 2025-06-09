PDP, APC Bicker Over Abandoned Projects in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), in Ondo State yesterday expressed dismay over the alleged unwillingness and inability of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to complete all the ongoing projects left behind by his predecessor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

The party in a statement issued by the state Director of Media and Publicity, Leye Igbabo, alleged that available facts showed that Governor Aiyedatiwa was not ready to go on with the projects because of his clear intention to destroy his predecessor’s legacy on the altar of political vendetta, against the late governor and his camp who allegedly did all within their power to strive to deny him ascension to the office of the Governor when the late governor was clearly incapacitated by ill-health and even after the ultimate death.

According to the party, “Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa was said to have boasted of his powers as the Executive Governor to stop any projects that do not catch his fancy and that those who had benefited from the projects by way of monetary and/or material rewards should also go ahead to look for means of financing the said projects to completion.

“Our party has sufficient reasons to suspect very strongly that these allegations of an attempt to abandon and destroy his predecessor’s legacy could be very true”.

Particularly, PDP questioned why a governor, who has huge resources at his disposal, would be going back and forth to simply complete projects left behind by his predecessor when the government is regarded as a continuum.

“For the sake of emphasis, some of the abandoned road projects include but are not limited to: Ijoka road construction project, Alagbaka Extension road project, Onyearugbulem Junction Flyover bridges and so many other abandoned projects. We can feel this level of animosity towards his predecessor’s camp such that the governor even refused to complete the ongoing 3 km Alagbaka Extension road project in front of his own house.

“While we concur that the Governor has unrestricted powers and capacity to vent or mobilize his anger against the camp of his perceived enemies, we view such a stance as puerile, immature, and ungrateful, and therefore caution the Governor to exercise restraints in the use of naked powers, as absolute powers belong to God.”

The party stressed that, “We requested the Governor to note that our Party, though an opposition with no direct benefit to the throne as at then, rose stoutly in defence of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, then a Deputy Governor, primarily to avert harm to our hard-earned constitutional democracy for which he became the sole beneficiary.

“Since it is God who gives power and has temporarily honoured him with the exalted office of the Governor, our Party encourages the Governor to act like the Biblical Joseph who, though suffered persecution and untold hardship in a foreign land, declined to punish his brothers for initially causing him such discomfort, after God had rescued and elevated him.”

It further called on the governor, to demonstrate gratitude to God, and in victory, exhibit large-heartedness to the people and particularly, “consider the primary interest of the innocent masses who bear the brunt of the needless political brinkmanship and chicanery.”

However, reacting, the All Progressives Congress(APC) urged the PDP to focus on internal issues confronting it rather than spreading what it called “misinformation.”

“It is apparent that the PDP is resorting to a desperate attempt to regain relevance by fabricating claims that lack any basis in fact. Since the victorious governorship election won by our party, the PDP has emerged as a vocal antagonist, seemingly more interested in creating discord than offering constructive criticism.”

The Director, Media & Publicity,APC, Mr. Steve Otaloro, who spoe on behalf of the paryt, emphasised that all projects initiated under the previous administration of Akeredolu are receiving the attention they deserve.

“Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa views the past administration as an extension of his own, as he served as Deputy Governor during that time. It is, therefore, nonsensical for the PDP to suggest that Governor Aiyedatiwa would undermine the legacy he helped build by neglecting ongoing projects.

“In fact, Governor Aiyedatiwa has recently commissioned several road projects and infrastructure developments, including the Oda road and its extensions, which were foundationally laid by the late Governor Akeredolu. These actions reflect our commitment to continuity and progress, rather than the abandonment of vital projects.”

“It is ironic that the PDP, a party that sought to overturn the people’s mandate granted to Governor Aiyedatiwa during the November 16, 2024 governorship election but dismissed at the tribunal, now resorts to a campaign of disinformation.”

The party noted that their attempts to discredit the governor through baseless propaganda are not only misguided but also reflect their own internal struggles and declining relevance.

“We encourage the PDP to focus on addressing the challenges within their party, which has seen significant defections, including that of sitting governors, rather than concocting lies to mislead the public. It is time for them to engage in meaningful dialogue and contribute positively to the development of Ondo State.”

It added that the APC stands firm in its commitment to the people of Ondo State and will continue to prioritize the completion of all projects that benefit the citizenry.