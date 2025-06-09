Osimhen Rejects Al Hilal’s Blockbuster Deal for the Fifth Time

*Turns down salary of €35million-a-year deal *Wants to stay in Europe

Duro Ikhazuagbe

After Saudi Pro League club, Al Hilal, had agreed to pay the €75million asking fee by Napoli as well as reach a salary of €35million a year and a contract that will run until 2029, the Super Eagles striker turned down the deal yesterday.

According to top transfer expert, Fabrizio Ramono,

It was the fifth time that Osimhen would turn his back on offers from the Saudi club. Osimhen whose season-long loan deal at Galatasaray will run out end of this month, is believed to be waiting for decent offer from any of the big clubs for his to stay back in Italy or at best Europe.

Until Osimhen refused the deal, watchers of the European Transfer market had concluded his was going to be the first blockbuster signing of the summer window.

Romano had come up with an update that the Riyadh club have an agreement in place with Napoli to pay the entire 75 Million Euros release clause on the player.

This was after Napoli insisted they will not give a discount following two bids by Al Hilal lower than the release clause.

Romano said Osimhen who returned to Nigeria after the Turkish Super Lig season ended was going to say his ‘yes’ for the transfer to be completed.

Osimhen was scheduled to undergo a routine medical, possibly in Paris, to finalise on this switch.

If the deal had pulled through, Osimhen would have been the lead striker for Al Hilal at this year’s FIFA Club World Cup in the United States of America.

The Saudis will open their campaign in Miami against Real Madrid on June 18.

Last Summer, Osimhen had similarly turned down the bid by Al Hilal to lure him away from the Italian Serie A to the Middle East.

It was going to be the last resort for Osimhen who was frozen out by Antonio Conte from the Napoli first XI. But Galatasaray turned out the saving grace for the Nigerian international. He reciprocated by winning the Super Lig Title and the Turkish Cup for Galatasaray, scoring 37 goals in 41 appearances.