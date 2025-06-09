Oniru Inaugurates New  Central Mosque

The Oniru of Iru Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II, has officially inaugurated the new Oniru Central Mosque.

The elegant, 300-capacity mosque, located on Palace Road, fulfills the Oba’s vision for an expanded place of worship to accommodate the growing number of worshippers and the area’s rapid urbanisation.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Oba Lawal expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah, the Oniru in Council, his family, and friends for their support.

He urged Muslim faithful to use this new edifice as an opportunity to draw closer to God and to take ownership of the mosque.

He also charged Muslims, as they celebrate Eid al-Kabir, to never give up, regardless of their circumstances.

The Balogun of Iru Land, Chief Abayomi Muyideen Daramola, highlighted the significance of the day, noting its coincidence with the start of the week-long activities marking the Oniru’s fifth coronation anniversary. He congratulated the Oniru, emphasising the blessings awaiting those who build for God.

He also noted the mosque’s remarkable six-month completion time, believing that prayers offered there will benefit the Oniru’s generation and all who contributed.

Justice Lawal Akapo of the Appeal Court commended the Oniru for creating a conducive place of worship. He remarked that the Oniru was continuing a family legacy, as the Oba’s ancestors were the first to build a mosque on Lagos Island, signifying divine guidance.

Executive Chairman of Iru/Victoria Island Local Council Development Area, Alhaja Rashidat Adu, also extended congratulations to the Oniru and his wife, Olori Mariam.

She praised the mosque’s reconstruction as a significant transformation and a harbinger of greater things for the kingdom, praying for continued divine favor for the Oniru.

The inauguration, which marked the beginning of the Oniru’s fifth coronation anniversary celebrations, was attended by prominent Muslim clerics, government officials, and traditional rulers. The event included Quranic recitations and a tour of the mosque following the official opening. Jummat prayer was also offered in the mosque .