Oil Theft: Army Arrest 43 Suspects, Dismantle 27 Illegal Refining Sites in N’Delta 

– Retrieve petroleum products worth over N31million

– Troops of Operation Hadin Kai apprehend 16 terrorists’ logistics suppliers, collaborators

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt and Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army have arrested 43 suspected oil thieves and uncovered 27 illegal bunkering sites in communities in Niger Delta region.

This is as the troops in synergy with other security agencies have also recovered over 161,000 litres of stolen products in the area, between May 26 – June 8, 2025.

In another related development, in its routine update on operational successes of troops across all theatres, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, also revealed that troops of Operation Hadin Kai apprehended 16 terrorists’ logistics suppliers, collaborators, and a drug peddler in well-coordinated operations in Damaturu, Yunusari, and Geidam LGAs of Yobe State, as well as Damboa, Konduga, Gwoza, and Kaga.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that in Bayelsa State, along Zarama-Joinkrama 4, troops discovered an illegal connection point at Wellhead 10 connected to an illegal refining site.

In follow up operations conducted in the area, five cooking ovens, five reservoirs, five dugout pits, a generator and over 30,000 litres of stolen crude were recovered.

Also, at Biseni Community, Adibawa in Yenagoa LGA, two illegal connection points connected to the pipeline, linked to an illegal refining site were discovered.

In a statement by the Acting Deputy Director of 6 Division Army Public

Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah, said in Biseni, 19 big pots, 18 drum pots, 36 drum receivers, 19 drum coolants, a pumping, 6 metallic drum receivers stocked with over 4,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO) and over 27,600 litres of stolen crude stored in 460 sacks were handled.

Danjuma revealed that, “Operations conducted at Luka Creek, around Lagosgbene in Southern Ijaw LGA, led to the discovery of an illegal refining site with over 1,500 litres of stolen products confiscated.

“At Tamogbene in Ekeremor LGA, 71 big pipes, 30 small pipes, concealed under logs of woods, one 40HP engine and a wooden boat were recovered. Two suspected vandals conveying the items in a boat absconded on sighting troops.”

During an operation in Rivers State, Danjuma said a fibre boat, one wooden boat and a large wooden barge filled with over 27,000 litres of stolen Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) were intercepted by the troops.

He further disclosed that eight suspected oil thieves were apprehended in connection to the crime.

Also listing the achievement of the troops, the Army spokesperson said “Around Dorger Land Community in Okrika LGA, a wooden boat laden with 18,980 litres of PMS was intercepted, with three suspected oil thieves apprehended.

Other seizures were made at Okarki Forest, Banana Creek in Ahoada West and Degema LGAs respectively.

“Along Egbema-Okolomade in Abua/Odual LGA, an illegal refining site was uncovered with two cooking ovens, drums and receivers as well as over 3,000 litres of stolen crude recovered.”

He stated that troops also intercepted a truck at Oyigbo with Registration Number SML 204 VJ, loaded with over 3,000 litres of stolen crude concealed in sacks.

In a related development, at Omoku, close to waterside, troops intercepted over 2,700 litres of illegally refined Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) in 45 sacks.

In Akwa Ibom State, a suspected oil thief was arrested at Ekparakwa along Ikot Abasi-Oruk Anam LGA, with 63 Nylon bags filled with over 1,900 litres of stolen AGO, while on transit with an Infinity Jeep with Registration Number APR 105 KX Abia State.

Also, two suspected oil thieves were arrested along Abak-Ikot Abasi road also in Abak LGA, in a Toyota Camry with Registration Number UJ 804 KJA Lagos, loaded with over 840 litres of PMS, stocked in 31 Nylon bags.

Similarly, in Delta State, within Obodo, Ugbukoko, Jatumi and Obofo Oil Fields, in Warri South LGA, troops discovered two wooden boats loaded with over 3,600 litres of stolen crude stored in 120 cellophane bags concealed in a Creek.

“At Bennett Ogboloja area, also in Warri South LGA, two illegal refining sites, two ovens, two pumping machines as well as a makeshift shop stocked with drums of illegally refined AGO, estimated to be over 500 litres were handled appropriately.

“At Urakpa Gana waterside in Sapele LGA, four suspected oil thieves were arrested in possession of 57 sacks of stolen condensates, estimated to be over 1,800 litres,” Danjuma revealed.

He added the troops also intercepted two Toyota vehicles with Registration Numbers GWA 312 KZ and Delta WWR 675 JU loaded with 1,630 litres of condensates filled in 47 bags at Urakpa Gana.

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Major General Emmanuel Emekah, has lauded troops for their resilience in the ongoing crackdown.

He however, enjoined the troops to sustain the tempo against oil thieves in the region.

On his part, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye said troops recovered IED-making materials, armoured fabric materials, mobile phones, motorcycles, and vehicles, while the sum of N38,900.00 was also recovered during the operation.

He also revealed that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke acted on a tip-off and raided the residence of a suspected bandit identified as Shittu Muazu Bakasi in Karu LGA of Nasarawa State on 30 May 2025 and recovered weapons and ammunition, military uniforms and accoutrements, as well as a motorcycle and mobile phone from his residence.

“In other developments, 16 criminals were also arrested during the week in Kogi and Lokoja LGAs of Kogi State, as well as Karu and Suleja LGAs of Nasarawa and Niger States, respectively.

“Others were apprehended in Owan West LGA of Edo State. Troops recovered weapons and ammunition, laptops, vehicles, motorcycles, and the sum of N438,810.00. The criminals were handed over to the appropriate authority for further action,” he said.

In a related development, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said that in a series of precision airstrikes conducted on 5 and 6 June 2025, its Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai decimated key Boko Haram hideouts at Tumbumma Baba and Chiralia in the Southern Tumbuns, Borno State.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said that acting on credible intelligence, NAF aircraft targeted terrorist structures reportedly used for storage and coordination, delivering direct hits and crippling planned attacks aimed at disrupting Eid celebrations.

“Battle Damage Assessments confirmed the neutralisation of several terrorists and the destruction of key logistics structures,” he revealed.

He said that this pre-emptive action underscores the Nigerian Air Force’s commitment to safeguarding civilian lives and supporting national security objectives.