Gale of Defections to APC Excites National Women Leader

The National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Mary Alile, has expressed joy over the unprecedented influx of new members from various political backgrounds to the APC, describing it as monumental shift that underscores the growing trust and confidence in the APC’s vision for a progressive Nigeria.

In a statement on Monday in Abuja, she thanked the leadership of the party and women across the country, noting that their dedication to grassroots mobilization and advocacy has been a cornerstone of the APC’s expanding influence.

She said women must be continually be empowered and supported to ensure sustained growth and success for the party.

The statement read: “Delta State: A Landmark Realignment.

“We particularly commend the recent defections in Delta State, where key political figures, including the sitting Governor, His Excellency Sheriff Oborevwori, former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the entire State Executive Council, and other major stakeholders, have joined the APC. This significant realignment marks a new chapter in Delta State’s political landscape, reflecting a collective commitment to the ideals and developmental agenda of our party.

“Nationwide Momentum: A Testament to APC’s Appeal

“Beyond Delta State, several other states have witnessed substantial defections to the APC:”

Citing newspaper reports, she said:

“Abia State: Over 500 individuals from the Labour Party (LP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Young People’s Party (YPP), and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) have joined the APC in Bende Federal Constituency.

“Edo State: Four members of the Edo State House of Assembly, previously affiliated with the PDP and LP, have defected to the APC, bolstering the party’s presence in the state legislature.

“Kogi State: Former PDP governorship aspirant Joseph Ameh Erico, along with numerous supporters, has joined the APC in Olamaboro Local Government Area, signifying a strengthening of the party’s grassroots support.

“Niger State: Approximately 200 PDP members, including notable figures such as former House of Representatives member Hon. Abdullahi Mohammed Ricco, have defected to the APC in Munya Local Government Area.

“Sokoto and Zamfara States: Prominent PDP chieftains, including Alhaji Sahabi Bojo-Bodinga in Sokoto and Hajiya Madina Shehu in Zamfara, have led significant numbers of supporters to the APC, enhancing the party’s strength in these regions.

“Ondo State: In anticipation of the upcoming governorship election, hundreds of PDP and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) members have defected to the APC, indicating a shift in political allegiance ahead of the polls.

“Commendation of Leadership

We extend our profound appreciation to His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to national development, which have been instrumental in attracting new members to our party. We also commend the APC National Chairman and the entire National Working Committee for their strategic efforts in fostering unity and inclusivity within the party.

“The Role of Women in APC’s Growth:

As the National Woman Leader, I recognize and celebrate the pivotal role women have played in this transformative period. Their dedication to grassroots mobilization and advocacy has been a cornerstone of the APC’s expanding influence. We must continue to empower and support women to ensure sustained growth and success for our party.

“A Call to Unity and Progress

To our new members, we welcome you to the APC family. Your decision to join us is a testament to your belief in our shared vision for a prosperous Nigeria. Together, let us work collaboratively to build a nation that reflects the aspirations of all its citizens.”