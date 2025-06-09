Former NYSC Director, Mercy  Kolajo, Dies at 71

The Kolajo family has announced the passing of Mrs. Mercy Foluso Kolajo (née Fadeyi), a distinguished public servant, community leader, and former Director of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

She died peacefully on Sunday, May 25, 2025, after a brief illness. She was 71 years old.

In a statement issued on behalf of the family, her son, Oluwatoyin Kolajo, expressed profound grief over the loss, describing her as a pillar of strength and a beacon of integrity.

A seasoned administrator and a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), Chief Mrs. Kolajo was also a serving Executive Council Member of the Institute at the time of her passing.

Renowned for her commitment to public service and nation building, she played a pivotal role during her tenure at the NYSC, where she was instrumental in policy development and organisational reforms that strengthened the national youth programme.

Beyond her professional achievements, Chief Mrs. Kolajo was a devout Christian and a respected leader in her community.

Her legacy includes a lifelong dedication to mentorship, education, and service, qualities deeply rooted in her upbringing.

She was the first daughter of the late Chief Michael Akintayo Fadeyi and Chief Mrs. Grace Arinola Fadeyi, founders of Children’s Boarding School and Ife-Otuwas Grammar School in Osogbo, Osun State.

Chief Mrs. Kolajo is survived by her husband, Barrister Wale Kolajo, three sons—Oluwatoyin, Adeniyi, and Adewumi Kolajo; her grandchildren; siblings; and her cherished mother, Chief Mrs. Grace Arinola Fadeyi.

Funeral arrangements to celebrate her life and legacy will be announced in due course.