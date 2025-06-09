Ecobank Explores $100bn Global Fashion Industry  with Adire Exhibition

Kayode Tokede

Ecobank Nigeria said it aimed to explore the $100billion global fashion industry by exposing Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), especially Adire makers in Nigeria to the market.

Speaking to journalists at the ongoing fourth edition of the bank’s yearly Ecobank Adire Lagos exhibition, Head of Small and Medium Enterprises at Ecobank Nigeria, Omoboye Odu, expressed that the financial institution was intentionally positioned as a solutions provider for SMEs.

She noted that the global fashion industry is valued at over $100 billion, with Africa contributing more than $30 billion to that figure. Nigeria, she added, must seize the opportunity to become a key player in this space.

She said, “With development finance institutions, such as the World Bank and the IFC, already offering funding facilities to support fashion industries across Africa, there is no reason Nigeria should be left out.

“We want Nigerian entrepreneurs and creatives to be among the top 25 leading voices in African fashion. That’s why Ecobank is creating accessible platforms at no cost to showcase their work to the world.”

According to her, the event was designed to spotlight indigenous textile craftsmanship, particularly Adire fabric, serve as both a cultural celebration and a business growth opportunity, offering local artisans, designers, and textile producers a unique space to gain visibility, make sales, and connect with wider markets, locally and internationally.

She expressed delight at the strong turnout, stating, “This year’s exhibition promises a dynamic blend of established brands and emerging designers who embody innovation, cultural pride, and export potential.”

She further emphasised the fair’s role as a major Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative by Ecobank.

Reflecting on past editions, Odu, said “The Adire Lagos Exhibition Fair is a key CSR initiative, offering SMEs a platform to showcase their products free of charge while fostering economic growth and national unity. Last year’s event attracted over 20,000 visitors in four days, with one vendor making N30 million in sales—equivalent to six months’ revenue—demonstrating the fair’s strong commercial potential.”