Dangote Cement Deepens Govt-Community Engagements in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

As part of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festivities, the Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana, has taken significant steps to reinforce its partnerships with government authorities and host communities in Kogi State.

This was contained in statement released by the corporate Affairs unit of the company and made available to the journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

To deepen these relationships, the Plant Director, Nawabuddin Azad, said the company was scaling up its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts around its catchment areas.

Azad made this disclosure when he visited the Chairman of Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State, Abdullahi Adamu.

The plant director said the company has executed several social projects as stipulated in the mutually agreed Community Development Agreement (CDA), adding that the company was sustaining the tempo.

According to him, the company was desirous of deepening its collaboration with the local and the state government to enable it to sustain its job creation effort and infrastructural development in the state.

“Our strategy focuses on creating sustainable livelihoods, while addressing the unique needs of each host community,” Azad said.

He commended the chairman for his numerous interventions, and for ensuring that peace prevails in the company’s catchment areas.

The director said the cement company has contributed enormously to creating social and economic balance for Kogi State and Nigeria.

In his response, Chairman of Lokoja Local Government Area, Abdullahi Adamu, described the Dangote Cement Plc at Obajana as a national treasure that must be protected through collaborative efforts of all stakeholders, most importantly, the host communities.

He urged the host communities to be peaceful and law-abiding.

Meanwhile, Azad also paid a courtesy visit to Apata and Obajana plant communities.

He thanked the monarchs for their sustained support to the company, saying the relationship is mutually beneficial.

In his response, the Olu of Apata, HRH Oba (Dr.) Fredrick D. Balogun, commended the plant director for his foresightedness and being very supportive.

The Bajana of Obajana, HRH Idowu Isenibi, thanked Azad for his numerous supports, pledging that his community will continue to be the ambassador of the Dangote Cement.