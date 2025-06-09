Champion Breweries Reports Strong Financials, Unveils Growth Strategy

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Champion Breweries Plc has marked a transformative milestone in its 49-year history by announcing its first-ever dividend payment following a year of outstanding financial performance.

The announcement was made during the company’s 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM), held virtually with shareholders joining from Uyo and Lagos.

The Board Chairman, Pastor Imo-Abasi Jacob, described 2024 as a watershed year for the company and confirmed the board’s approval of a N15 billion capital raise via green bond.

He further announced plans to seek an additional capital raise through a public offer to support facility upgrades, asset expansion, and increased operational capacity.

“To further strengthen our growth agenda,” Pastor Jacob stated that, “Champion Breweries Plc will launch a Green Bond Programme to finance renewable energy and modernization projects, alongside a Commercial Paper Programme to boost short-term liquidity. While others struggled, Champion Breweries Plc stood tall, We are now strategically positioned for even greater capital market engagement.”

The Managing Director/CEO, Dr. Inalegwu Adoga, attributed the historic achievement to disciplined execution, a resilient workforce, and unwavering stakeholder confidence.

Speaking on the company’s 2025 theme, “Elevate and Accelerate: Growing Champion Profitably, Productively, and Sustainably,” Dr. Adoga highlighted a breakthrough year.

Adoga emphasized the dividend payment as a defining moment, underscoring the company’s turnaround and commitment to delivering long-term shareholder value.

He credited the company’s strategic clarity and operational discipline for laying the foundation for sustained growth.

He also reaffirmed Champion Breweries Plc’s commitment to local sourcing, affordability, and maintaining a debt-free balance sheet amid ongoing economic challenges.

Entering 2025 with strong momentum, Champion Breweries reported an exceptional first quarter. Profit before tax rose by 318% year-on-year, while Q1 revenue grew by 94% to ₦8.48 billion, with expenses tightly controlled.

Adoga announced ambitious targets for the year, including plans to double revenue and quadruple profit after tax by year-end, supported by a clear growth roadmap and the near completion of its green energy transition.