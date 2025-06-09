Bitget Hosts Blockchain Education Day in Lagos

Kayode Tokede

Bitget, said it has concluded its Nigeria Community Education Day in Lagos as part of its Blockchain4Youth initiative.

The offline event, welcomed over 80 participants and focused on equipping young Nigerians with practical knowledge of blockchain and crypto trading tools.

The leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company in a statement noted that the event opened with a keynote on the current landscape of crypto adoption in Nigeria and the role youth can play in shaping its future. Participants explored different on and off-ramp channels for deposits and withdrawals, including card payments, and P2P options, along with an introduction to Bitget’s merchant program.

According to the statement, the session also included live demonstrations of Bitget’s core products, including spot and futures trading, copy trading, and conversion features, emphasizing practical learning. Interactive questions and answers sessions with giveaways encouraged attendees to engage directly with the platform and its tools.

The event featured testimonials from existing users in the Lagos community, shared how Bitget has helped them navigate and benefit from the digital asset space. Informal networking and refreshments followed allowing participants the chance to exchange insights and strengthen local blockchain ties.

“This educational event forms part of Bitget’s broader strategy to drive crypto adoption across underserved regions. By focusing on grassroots engagement and technical education, Bitget aims to create new pathways for youth and underrepresented communities to access wealth-building opportunities in the digital,” the statement added.