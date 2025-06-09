Bagudu: Despite Hiccups, Nigeria’s Economy on Track

– Speaks on reforms, confidence rebound, rising investments

– Tinubu’s two years better than Buhari’s past eight years, says NWDC member

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, has highlighted bold reforms being undertaken by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration in the last two years saying despite short-term pain, the administration is steadily positioning the nation’s economy for sustained recovery and growth.

This is just as a member of the newly inaugurated North West Development Commission (NWDC), Mallam Aminu Suleiman, pleaded with Nigerians to exercise patience with President Tinubu, describing his two years in office as more impactful than his predecessor’s eight-year tenure.

Speaking with newsmen at the weekend shortly after paying a courtesy visit on President Tinubu in his Ikoyi, Lagos residence, Bagudu commended government’s economic policies, stating that Nigeria is beginning to reap the fruits of long-overdue structural changes.

He said: “We’re not where we want to be, but these steps have turned the economy in the right direction.”

The Minister stressed the Tinubu administration’s decision to end costly subsidies, on fuel, foreign exchange, and electricity, was transformative.

According to him: “Decades of underinvestment brought Nigeria to a point where even paying salaries was difficult.

“By cutting these subsidies, we freed up resources. Today, subnational governments, states and local governments, have nearly tripled the funds they had before. That’s transformative.”

Bagudu stressed that funds are being channeled into critical sectors: infrastructure, agriculture, consumer credit, digital innovation, and human capital development.

“These are not abstract promises. We are seeing real allocations going to security, education, and economic empowerment,” he added.

According to Bagudu, these reforms are already inspiring a resurgence of investor confidence.

His words: “One of the greatest differentiators between developed and developing countries is the level of investment. Both public and private. We are now correcting years of neglect. That is a Herculean task and that is central to reforms.

“There is a visible return of private capital, both domestic and international. Investors are taking Nigeria seriously again. They see a government that’s making tough but necessary choices.”

Bagudu likened the administration’s early efforts to laying a strong foundation saying “When someone starts by filling the hole under a house, you might think they’ve done nothing because you don’t yet see the walls. But President Tinubu has been honest. He said from the start: we’re in a hole, not because we want to blame the past, but because critical decisions were delayed for too long.”

He added that as Nigerians celebrate Eid and the second anniversary of the Tinubu administration, “the administration’s reforms are working, investments are rising, despite challenges besetting the country.

Commenting on the growing number of opposition politicians defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), including governors from Delta and Akwa Ibom States, Bagudu said it’s a reflection of faith in President Tinubu’s leadership.

His words: “They’ve stated publicly why they joined, because of the sincerity and direction of this leadership. That’s not politics. That’s belief in a future that is being built with courage and vision”.

Also, speaking to journalists shortly after paying Sallah homage to the President at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos, Suleiman praised Tinubu’s leadership, insisting the President is laying the groundwork for long-term transformation.

“Tinubu’s two years is even better than the past government’s eight years,” Suleiman said. “Given the full privilege of a four-year term, I am confident he will transform Nigeria.”

Suleiman also hailed the inclusion of the North West in Tinubu’s development agenda, particularly through the establishment of the NWDC.

According to him: “We are the largest population zone in the North, nearly 19 million people strong. It’s a very good development for the North West to be included, and I know, Insha Allah, we will ensure everything goes well.”

He stressed that with the President’s track record in Lagos, especially in infrastructure, governance, and institution-building, there is every reason to believe that similar transformation can be replicated nationwide.

“He has done it in Lagos. We know, God willing, he will do it for the entire country.”

Suleiman also urged Nigerians to trust in the leadership and vision of President Tinubu.

“Let us be patient. The foundation being laid is solid. With time, we will all see the results”, he further said.