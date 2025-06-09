Anambra LP Guber Candidate, Moghalu, Condemns Attack on Running Mate for Accepting Position

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the Anambra State governorship election scheduled for November 8, 2025, Dr George Moghalu, has condemned attacks on his running mate, Mrs. Ifeoma Veronica Okaro.

Okaro, a leader of the women’s wing of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), has been earlier condemned by some members of her group for taking up the position.

The condemnation was in view of the support the group which is an affiliate of the Anambra State Government, and which is also viewed as the fourth tier of government, enjoys with the Governor Chukwuma Soludo-led government.

But while reacting to what it described as a smear campaign against his running mate, the George Moghalu Campaign Organization (GMCO) has come down hard on the state Commissioner for Women’s Affairs, Mrs. Ify Obinabo, who they accused of orchestrating the campaign against Okaro.

In a statement signed by the Director of Media and Publicity of George Moghalu/Ify Okaro Campaign Organization (GMCO), Dr. Ikenna Agu, the party insisted that it was a desperate and hurriedly arranged gathering, contrived to discredit it’s running mate because of fear of their growing popularity.

The statement read in part: “We wish to state without equivocation that this action, driven by malice, envy, fear, and desperation, is an assault not only on Mrs. Okaro but on Anambra State womanhood, the principles of democracy, and the freedom of association and political choice.

“That a sitting Commissioner for Women Affairs, entrusted with the noble duty of protecting and promoting the rights and dignity of women in Anambra State, would descend so low as to lead a politically-induced lynch mob against one of the most outstanding female leaders in the state, exposes the moral bankruptcy and political collapse within the APGA-led government of Prof. Charles Soludo.”

The campaign organization condemned the attack on Okaro, describing it as a shameless act.

“The George Moghalu Campaign Organization condemns in the strongest possible terms this shameful attempt to malign a noble woman who has given her life in service to her state.

“We see through the lies, the stage-managed assembly, and the orchestrated drama—a desperate attempt to distract Ndi Anambra from the truth that Soludo has failed the people and that change is inevitable,” it stated.