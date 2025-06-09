‘Adeleke Has Productively Governed the State with Dividends Than APC in Osun’

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Special Adviser and spokesman to Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, Mallam Olawale Rasheed has posited that in less than three years the governor has responsibly and productively governed the state with deliveries and dividends that surpass the combined output of 12 years of the previous All Progressives Congress (APC) rule.

The spokesman, in an open letter addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the weekend and made available to THISDAY, informed the president of the outcome of the Adeleke administration under two and half years in office.

He posited that the governor had constructed over 250 kilometers of roads, paid over N60 billions in pension and salary debt, rehabilitated over 200 health centres, upgraded over 100 schools, placed more than 3000 pensioners on free health insurance, purchased 31 tractors for mechanisation, launched Osun digital economy, upgraded sport sector with state sport commission, among others.

According to him, “The administration is almost completing three flyover bridges alongside completion of several abandoned projects. University of Ilesa is now a reality while Osun State University had five separate projects completed.

“The governor harmonized the tax system, provided a 45-day window for processing of Certificate of Occupancy and implemented mining sector reform to increase revenue inflow and revived the state’s free trade zones. Several federal agencies have issued favourable reports on Osun State governance. Hence, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, leaders of thought and Osun residents are proud of Governor Adeleke and his performing team.”

Continuing, he said: “But sir, politics, being what it is, some members of your party in Osun State opted to embrace fake news of non-performance in their assessment of the governor. As they persist in peddling such lies, the party got alienated from the citizens who are enjoying the various dividends of democracy. Hence, today, Osun APC and its aspirants are unelectable. I am very sorry to note that those who misled and mismanaged your cousin and his political project are still the same set pushing the same failed strategy which led to the APC defeat in 2022.

“Your Excellency, it is a matter of courtesy that a state governor should relate with the President of the Republic. Nigeria’s intergovernmental politics demands such interaction.

“When you granted audience to the Osun State governor, it was in fulfillment of your position as the father of the nation, a bridge builder and a leader always a step ahead of future battle. But sir, some of your party members in Osun State are permuting at lower frequency.

“Their worldview appears so hollow that they cannot see what you see, they cannot comprehend the strategic moves you are making to rebuild Nigeria and soften ground for future wins. To nonstrategic minds, everything starts and ends with Osun State governorship. Sir, we all know a Soludo brings a lot to the table as much as the Adelekes than defeated politicians who lost their wards even while occupying state offices.

“Mr. President, the attacks on Governor Adeleke are borne out of refusal to accept super performance that has been validated by local and international agencies.

“The opposition pushes pictures of rural access roads to claim substandard work but dogged the superbly constructed grade A roads the administration constructed totalling about 250 kilometers. The Akoda Ede road they cited is adjudged by even many APC members as one of the best. Sir, the penchant to lie is one of the reasons why the Osun APC rating is so low and the party unelectable.

“Sir, permit me to make reference to the issue of a second term for both you and the governor. You are a battle tested democrat. Your love for a free and fair contest is known to all. Nobody will request you to impose him on the people. The clarion call on you is to be the father of all by allowing free contests among your sons. Osun people will then judge using their ballot papers.

“But sir, some Osun APC members are wailing because for the past one year, they have been boasting that the president will rig Osun State elections for them in 2026.”

He, however, expressed his personal appreciation to the president, the capo of all Osun politicians, for displaying the highest model of character as a national leader. “Your hosting the Adelekes is without doubt, a demonstration of statesmanship, a manifestation of deep understanding of current reality of Osun politics and an assurance of expanded support base for future electoral contest,” he stated.