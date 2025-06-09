  • Monday, 9th June, 2025

Abiodun Highlights Potential of Ojude Oba, Other Festivals to Economy

James Sowole in Abeokuta 

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, said that festivals like Ojude Oba are critical in the vision to promote the local economy and attract global visibility.

Speaking on Sunday at this year’s Ojude Oba Festival held in Ijebu-Ode, the governor said his administration would continue to promote the cultural heritage, not only for the benefit of the Ijebu people but for the enrichment of humanity at large.

“This celebration aligns seamlessly with our administration’s development philosophy in building our future together agenda.

“Festivals like Ojude Oba are critical in this vision to promote the local economy, attract global visibility, and fortify our cultural capital.

“Our cultural heritage is a powerful tool for national development,” he said.

Abiodun described the Ojude Oba festival as a powerful symbol of communal harmony where religion, tradition, and modality co-exist with the people living under the banner of a shared identity.

According to Governor Abiodun, Ojude Oba has moved from an ordinary festival to become a living heritage that connects the roots and offers direction in a changing world marked by social fragmentation.

“Ojude Oba is a vibrant fulcrum of a beautiful culture, our pride, our value, and our continuity.

“This year’s theme, which is ‘Ojude Oba: Celebrating Our Roots, Preserving Our Future,’ indeed captures the essence of what we gather to affirm. This festival, Ojude Oba, has succeeded in catching the attention of our youths both at home and abroad.

“This festival has outgrown this place, and we must do something about it,” he said 

Ojude Oba, the governor emphasized, has become a dynamic entity of tourism, youth engagement, and entrepreneurship, adding that his administration is determined to expand its reach and impact.

Ondo State Governor, Mr. Lucky Ayedatiwa, represented by his Deputy, Mr. Olayide Adelani, in his goodwill message, described culture as a dynamic vehicle that drives economic development as it promotes tourism and local enterprise, creates jobs, and attracts foreign investors.

He said the Ojude Oba festival has set the gold standard for what African culture should represent, as it is not only a celebration but also a means of unity and peace-building, calling for the projection of the festival beyond the state and harnessing its potential for the socio-economic development of the nation.

