The World Gathers for Ojude Oba as Glo Celebrates 20 Years of Powering Tradition

Ejiofor Alike

Today, Ijebu Ode in Ogun State will be in focus as international tourists, cultural enthusiasts, visitors, and sons and daughters of Ijebuland gather to celebrate Ojude Oba festival, the magnificent showcase of Yoruba heritage, marked by regal splendor, deep cultural pride, and enduring spirit of unity.

Ojude Oba, meaning “the king’s court,” is more than a festival; it is a living mosaic of ancestry, spirituality, and kinship. Each year, the Ijebu people—dressed in dazzling traditional attire—honour the Awujale, their revered monarch.



This year marks the 20th milestone of Globacom’s sponsorship of the iconic celebration, which has transformed into a cultural covenant—a vibrant alliance between corporate vision and ancestral pride.



For the past two decades, Globacom has played a pivotal role in elevating this local tradition to international prominence. It has not merely sponsored Ojude Oba but has championed its global renaissance. In an age of cultural dilution, the company has chosen to amplify tradition—bringing the story of Ijebu to the world. The anticipated designation of Ojude Oba as an official African Heritage Event by UNESCO underscores its cultural significance, a recognition made possible through persistent advocacy and support from Glo.



Because of the foresight of the Chairman of Globacom, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Jr., Ojude Oba has been transformed from a regional celebration into an international attraction. Today, scholars, tourists, and admirers from across the globe converge on Ijebu Ode, drawn by a spectacle that unites pageantry with purpose. For the Ijebus, Glo has become more than a network; it is a symbol of identity, pride, and homecoming.



Globacom’s contributions extend beyond ceremonial. Through media campaigns, immersive storytelling, and cutting-edge technology, the company has cast Ojude Oba onto the global stage, enabling Nigerians in the diaspora and the wider world to experience its grandeur. This digital amplification bridges generations and geographies, turning a local festivity into a form of soft diplomacy and cultural preservation.



Glo has also used the festival as a platform for grassroots empowerment. From establishing fully-equipped POS kiosks to donating tricycles, grinding machines, and generators, the company has helped many Ijebu residents embark on entrepreneurial paths. This year, Glo introduces a consumer promo featuring Suzuki Celerio cars, tricycles, and other essential tools. One of the vehicles will go to a community-nominated hero, reinforcing the festival’s spirit of collective upliftment.



As Plato once noted, “What is honoured in a country will be cultivated there.” Globacom has honored Ijebuland’s spirit and, in doing so, cultivated its soul. The parade of Regberegbes (age grades), Baloguns (warriors), and elegantly adorned horsemen is more than a spectacle—it is a proud affirmation of cultural continuity, made sustainable through corporate stewardship.



To sponsor a festival is one thing; to nurture its essence and future is another. Through infrastructure, community engagement, and cultural reverence, Globacom has redefined what corporate responsibility can mean. It has not simply joined a celebration—it has helped it flourish.



As Kwame Nkrumah observed, “Culture is the seed of development and the flower of our identity.” Globacom has watered that seed year after year, cultivating pride, cohesion, and economic vitality. The surge in visitors and commerce during Ojude Oba is no coincidence—it is the fruit of vision planted deep in the soil of tradition.



In these 20 years, Glo has woven technology into the tapestry of tradition, uniting innovation with identity. Its green emblem now stands for more than connectivity—it signifies community, heritage, and hope.



On this diamond anniversary of partnership, one is reminded of Goethe’s wisdom: “A man should hear a little music, read a little poetry, and see a fine picture every day…” Ojude Oba is all three—music, poetry, and portrait—and through Globacom’s enduring support, it remains a masterpiece the world can witness.

As the regal processions – the Regberegbes and the Baloguns – pass before the Awujale today, their rhythms will echo gratitude—not just to history and ancestors, but to a visionary company that understood from the beginning that to invest in culture is to invest in eternity.