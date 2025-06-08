Ooni of Ife Visits Tinubu in Lagos, Hails Move To Restructure Forest Guard 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, on Sunday paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu at his Ikoyi-Lagos residence.

During the visit, the royal father commended the president’s efforts to reposition Nigeria on the global stage, just as he applauded the administration’s newly proposed forest guard security structure.

Addressing newsmen after holding court with President Tinubu, the reverred monarch said his visit was primarily to mark the Sallah break with the president and to personally debrief him following his recent trip to Kazakhstan.

“I’m here to greet Mr. President for the Salah break and also to appreciate all the great things he’s doing for our dear country.

“I went to a country called Kazakhstan and came back with feedback. The good things he’s doing are opening Nigeria up to so many nations that now want to work with us.”

Oba Ogunwusi explained how Nigeria’s international standing is improving under Tinubu’s leadership, especially in terms of foreign investment and macro-economic policy stability.

He said: “In history, there is no arbitrage again. You bring dollars to Nigeria to do business, and you take it out, no dual exchange between the central bank and the parallel market. The world is watching us as a nation, and we don’t need to leave everything to the government.”

The monarch also emphasized the evolving and increasingly important role of traditional rulers towards nation-building.

His words: “We traditional rulers should lead by example, work in tandem with the government, and give hope to our youth. This is another testimony of hope for Nigerian youth.”

Commenting on security, Oba Ogunwusi expressed optimism about the Tinubu administration’s efforts, praising the proposed restructuring of the Forest Guard system as a critical step towards lasting peace and investor confidence.

The monarch hailed Tinubu’s push for economic reforms and grassroots security reinforcement amid ongoing national challenges.

According to him, “We’re very happy with the Forest Guard structure and the new platform to bring in more police force to continue to comb the entire forest, both in the north and in the south.Once security is addressed, there will be a solid platform for investment to flow into Nigeria.”

The Ooni reaffirmed his support for Tinubu’s leadership, calling him “a bold president committed to a better Nigeria”.

He, therefore, charged all Nigerians to adopt a more optimistic outlook, saying: “It’s about time for all of us in Nigeria to come together and look at Nigeria as a cup half full, not half empty.”