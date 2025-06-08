  • Sunday, 8th June, 2025

NAF Air Strikes on Boko Haram Camp in Borno Kills Terrorists Planning Sallah Attacks

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said its air strikes killed “scores” of Boko Haram fighters in the Southern Tumbuns area of Borno State.

The terrorists were killed during air strikes conducted by troops of Operation Hadin Kai.

A counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, said the air strikes were targeted at the terrorists’ enclave.

The publication said several insurgents were killed and some of their equipment hidden in the forest were also destroyed.

Makama said the strikes followed credible intelligence of planned attacks by the insurgents before, during, and after the Eid celebration.

In a statement issued yesterday, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the strikes were conducted on Thursday and Friday.

“NAF targeted structures reportedly used for storage and coordination, delivering direct hits and crippling planned attacks aimed at disrupting Eid celebrations,” Ejodame said.

 “Damage assessments confirmed the neutralisation of several terrorists and the destruction of key logistics structures.

“This pre-emptive action underscores the Nigerian Air Force’s commitment to safeguarding civilian lives and supporting national security objectives.”

