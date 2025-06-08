N10m Bribe: NIS Officer’s Exemplary Conduct

The conduct of an officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Ugochukwu Orji, who rejected a N10 million bribe from a fleeing alleged ritualist, Onyeka Obu, accused of killings in Enugu State, is not only worthy of emulation, but calls for celebration.

Obu, popularly known as Ozo Ezeani as well as “E dey play E dey show”, was accused of burying several people in a pit, including a pregnant woman, for ritual purposes at Umumba Ndiagu, a community in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Whilst police operatives arrested three suspects linked to the crime, Obu fled the scene.

But his attempt to flee Nigeria through the Badagry-Seme Border Area of Lagos was aborted when some NIS personnel at the border area arrested him.

The native doctor was said to have offered N10 million bribe and an iPhone to Orji, who recognised and held him from fleeing the country.

But the NIS official declined, and later handed him over to the Lagos State Police Command, which later moved him to Enugu State for prosecution.

It is good to know that despite the hardship and hunger in the country, where many security agents are soiling their hands in acts of corruption, there are few like Orji, a junior officer, who has held his head high and turned down a whopping N10million.

For this exemplary conduct, he certainly deserves commendation both from the federal government and NIS.

Little wonder the Governor of his home state, Abia, Mr. Alex Otti, did not hesitate to appreciate Orji for making the state proud.

The governor praised him for representing the state well and demonstrating honesty and being a good ambassador of the state.

Otti encouraged him to continue to serve with integrity and honesty.

The Enugu State Government has honoured Orji for demonstrating a high level of honesty and integrity.

In fact, the NIS should give him double promotion for projecting the image of the agency in positive light and to encourage others to be patriotic and incorruptible.