  • Sunday, 8th June, 2025

Juric Takes over as Lookman’s New Coach at Atalanta

Backpage | 29 seconds ago

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman now has a new coach at Atalanta, following the departure of Gian Pero Gasperini at the end of the season, Soccernet.ngreports.

Gasperini just exited Atalanta at the end of his contract after an impressive eight-year stint that saw him raise the level of the club from a mid-table club to consistent European football contenders.

La Dea tried to get him to get him to pen an extension, but he ultimately chose to join Serie A rivals Roma.

However, Atalanta have now announcedIvan Juric is their new manager. Although he was just sacked from his job at Southampton after failing in his attempt at saving the club from relegation, Juric is a seasoned Serie A campaigner.

The 28-year-old defender had a rollercoaster ride at the club, as he featured in 44 games in two seasons before getting his transfer to Premier League club Nottingham Forest.

Last season, Juric had a very short stint with Southampton, as he was appointed as a replacement for Martin Russell, midway into the campaign.

There, he coached Paul Onuachu and Joe Aribo. However, he did not achieve anything. Aribo played 16 games under Juric, while Onuachu featured in 15.

Now, Juric is Ademola Lookman’s coach. Lookman has been one of Atalanta’s best players for the past two years, and he will surely play a big role with Juric as coach.

In all his teams, Juric is known for playing counter-attacking football, and this is a style that Lookman could shine in due to his speed and technicality.

However, there are serious talks that the Super Eagles star will leave Bergamo this summer.

