  • Sunday, 8th June, 2025

Ghana Education Commission Bans Use of Honorary Doctorate Titles in Public

Nigeria | 7 hours ago

Sunday Ehigiator

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has warned against the misuse of honorary doctorate and professorial titles in public.

In a statement signed by the commission’s Deputy Director-General, it warned individuals who have been awarded honorary titles to cease using them in public, as this practice is deemed deceitful and unethical.

The statement read: “The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) would like to send its final caution to the general public to note that henceforth, citizens with honorary doctorate and professorship should cease the use of it in public.

“This is to reiterate the commission’s earlier public announcement cautioning the public on the use of honorary doctorate and professorship titles.

“This notice goes especially to politicians, businessmen and businesswomen, men and women of God, and any other category of persons to desist from officially using the honorary doctorate and professorship titles in their everyday life.

“Such practice is deceitful and unethical and also tends to dilute the integrity of the higher education system, and the value of true doctoral education and promotion of the professorial system in the universities.

“The commission would, from now onwards, in addition to naming and shaming those individuals who would be found to have flouted the GTEC directives, take legal action against them,” it warned.

