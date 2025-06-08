Flooding: Zulum, Shehu of Borno Urge FG to Accelerate N80bn Rehabilitation Work on Alau Dam

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum has called on the federal government to accelerate the rehabilitation and expansion of the Alau Dam to avert a repeat of last year’s devastating flood, which nearly submerged Maiduguri and its environs.

Maiduguri and surrounding local government areas experienced their worst flooding in decades following the collapse of the Alau Dam in 2024.

In response, the federal government approved N80 billion for the dam’s reconstruction and expansion, with a groundbreaking ceremony held in March 2025 to mark the commencement of the project.

Zulum, while responding to a request by the Shehu of Borno, Dr. Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi, on the need to fast-track the project, during the traditional Sallah homage at the Government House in Maiduguri, the governor expressed concern over the slow pace of work, warning that the rainy season has already begun.

He said: “After the groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction and expansion of the dam, which we all attended, the truth is that the work is not progressing as expected.

“The last time I visited the president, I informed him about the true state of the project, and I assure you that I will not relent. I will continue to follow up, and I have also notified the Vice President as well. In the meantime, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) has constituted a committee to provide immediate intervention at the dam.”

Meanwhile, the governor has pledged to connect all local government headquarters in the state to the national grid before the end of his tenure. He also promised massive road rehabilitation once the Pulka quarry plant was completed.

He said: “These are two critical issues dear to me, I assure Your Royal Highness that all local government headquarters will be connected to electricity before my tenure expires, Insha Allah. Regarding road infrastructure, insecurity has been a major challenge, but we remain committed. We have procured 40 brand-new Howo tipper trucks, and once the Pulka quarry plant is completed, we will embark on extensive road rehabilitation across the state.”

Zulum thanked the people of Borno for their continued support and cooperation with his administration.

Earlier, the Shehu of Borno said the Sallah homage has been part of the tradition during every festive season, acknowledging the unprecedented transformation the Zulum’s administration has extended to all parts of the state.

He reiterated the importance of expediting the Alau Dam project, noting that the first phase should have been completed by now.

He referenced the recent flooding in Mokwa, Niger State, as a warning of what could recur in Borno if swift action is not taken.

The paramount ruler said: “We witnessed the catastrophic flooding in Maiduguri on 10th September 2024, and we do not want a repeat. The federal government must act immediately.”

The royal father also urged the governor to follow up with the federal government on oil exploration in Tuba, road rehabilitation, and electricity connectivity for local government areas.