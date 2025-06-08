FG Declares June 12 Public Holiday to Mark Democracy Day

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Federal Government has declared Thursday, 12th June, 2025 as a public holiday to commemorate this year’s democracy day celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, congratulated Nigerians on this occasion of 26 years of uninterrupted civil rule.

He said: “June 12 represents our historic journey to building a nation where truth and justice reign and peace is sustained and our future assured.

“The last 26 years tells the story of our resilience, strength and courage and a hope renewed than ever.”

The minister, while noting that democracy is sustained with open doors for further improvement, reiterated the commitment of the Renewed Hope government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the universal value of democracy that is based on freely-expressed will of the people in determining Nigeria’s political, economic, social and cultural systems.