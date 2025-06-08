Celebrating the Animation Magic with Young Talents

A vibrant celebration of children’s creativity and animation, marking a new milestone in Nigeria’s growing animation community, recently brought together instructors, parents and young artists at the Alliance Française in Ikoyi, Lagos.Yinka Olatunbosun reports

The ToonTopia Festival, held at the Mike Adenuga Centre, Alliance Française premises in Ikoyi, Lagos, was a vibrant celebration that brought together animation instructors, parents, and children. As the first-ever Children’s Day animation festival organised by the National Theatre in partnership with SMIDS Animation, it marked a new approach to showcasing children’s artistic talents. The event featured a dynamic mix of colorful paintings, drawings, and creative activities, including film screenings, workshops, and dance therapy. By catering to the interests and needs of the younger generation, ToonTopia aims to promote cultural preservation through the engaging medium of animation.

With 75 children between the ages of 8 and 12 participating, the festival provided a platform for young creatives with untapped artistic skills to tell authentic stories through animation. This showcase underscores the National Theatre’s commitment to building an inclusive cultural ecosystem that fosters knowledge and drives economic growth.

The Director-General of the National Theatre, Tola Akerele, revealed how this one-day festival came to fruition despite the existing programmes for Children’s Day celebrations. “Children like digital stuff, so it is exciting for them,” she said. “We partnered with SMIDS because they are leaders in animation, and for the National Theatre, we are looking for ways to promote creativity, and this is more about innovation.”

On the animation screenings that kicked off the festival, Director-General Tola Akerele highlighted the cultural significance of the films, emphasising the importance of showcasing them to the public at the inaugural event. “A lot of these movies are centred on African heritage and they are passing this message through this means,” she explained.

Akerele also shared excitement about a forthcoming four-week programme with Grandma Wura, which will culminate in a production. “The skills you get from that include team work and collaboration, being punctual, learning your lines and that’s why I’m very excited about that programme,” she noted.

Regarding ToonTopia, Akerele revealed that the overwhelming response from children was heartwarming. “We selected participants on a first-come, first-served basis. Some kids made special appeals that they have been doing it for many years and that they have their YouTube Channel. We just wanted passionate children. The engagement is really good and we would probably do this next year and have it for three days.”

Akerele also observed that Nigeria’s animation community is gaining momentum. Recent collaborations, such as Animation Nigeria’s project with the French Embassy and the National Theatre’s partnership with a UK company to train scriptwriters, demonstrate the growing interest in animation.

Damilola Solesi, Founder and Creative Director of SMIDS Animation Studios, spoke enthusiastically about the festival. This Bowen University graduate has made significant contributions to the animation industry through entrepreneurship and mentorship. For her, animation goes beyond just making cartoons, defying the common misconception.

“There are so many other utilisations for education, empowerment and in passing across messages about our culture,’’ she explained. “It’s important to pass our culture through this medium. We have been running a two-week summer camp every year for the past eight years. ToonTopia is just a follow up on bringing more children outside our circle to learn more about the magic of animation. We are interested in how we can spark creativity in the children and more importantly see the opportunities that we can have with them.”

Sosesi also argued that at the core of animation filmmaking is the unique storytelling experience that can be appropriated for pedagogic purposes. She emphasised that animation filmmaking offers a unique storytelling experience that can be harnessed for educational purposes.“Storytelling and the owner of the media is very important in that it drives narratives. The global animation industry is a multi-billion dollar one and it is a way to generate revenue for the government. It is important as storytellers to encourage the younger generation to tell more positive stories about our country and out people,” she said. “We have a wealth of stories, including historical ones, that showcase our identity to the world.”

Highlighting the vast potential of the animation industry, she noted that its multi-billion-dollar global value. Animation, she argued, not only generates revenue for governments but also provides employment opportunities for young people. “By engaging our youth in animation, we can help them develop a positive perspective on their heritage.”

She expressed gratitude to the National Theatre for their partnership in the festival and looked forward to an even bigger event next year. “The collaboration has been instrumental in bringing this festival to life, and we are excited to build on this momentum.”

A representative of the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa and a Special Adviser to the President on Arts and Culture, Moriam Ajaga, encouraged the children to believe in their creativity. “Your stories matter, your ideas are important, and the world is waiting to see what you will create. Many top animators started just like you with simple drawings and big dreams. Animation allows your dreams to walk, talk, and even fly.”