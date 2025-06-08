Babangida Bemoans Mokwa Flood Disaster, Describes Incident as Unfortunate, Act of God

Dipo Laleye in Minna

Former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd.), has described the Mokwa flood in Niger State that led to the death of over 200 people as “unfortunate but an act of God”.

Babangida said this when he received a state government delegation led by the Deputy Governor, Yakubu Garba, on a Sallah homage at his Uphill Residence, Minna.

While commiserating with the people of Mokwa and the entire Niger State over the recent flood disaster in Mokwa Local Government Area, Babangida enjoined the residents of the state to continue to pray for the souls of the deceased.

He said: “What happened in Mokwa is unfortunate, but it is ordained by Allah. It is beyond our powers, and this is why we should all continue to pray for the souls of the deceased.”

The former military president commended the administration of Governor Umaru Bago for its developmental strides and called for sustenance, even as he assured of his continued support.

Niger State Deputy Governor, Yakubu Garba who led the state government delegation said the visit was to seek his blessings and fatherly advice.

He said the government was well aware that the retired general was disturbed by the recent incident in Mokwa and appreciated him for his fatherly role at all times.

Garba said the people of the state and Nigeria, in general, are appreciative of his diligent service to the country and assured him that the state government will not fail him as he remains a pillar of hope for the nation.