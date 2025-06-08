Atiku Sympathises with Victims of Kano GSM Market Fire

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed deep sympathy for victims of the devastating fire that ravaged the popular Farm Centre GSM Market in Kano, urging authorities to urgently implement stricter safety regulations in Nigerian markets.

The fire, which broke out on Friday, was confirmed by the Kano State Fire Service to have been caused by a battery explosion.

The inferno gutted several shops, destroying millions of naira worth of mobile phones, accessories, and electronic devices, though no casualties were recorded.

In a statement released yesterday, Atiku commended the swift response of firefighters and condoled with affected traders and their families.

“In light of the tragic fire at Kano’s Farm Centre GSM Market, which has been confirmed by the Kano State Fire Service to have been caused by a battery explosion, I want to extend my deepest sympathies to the affected traders and their families. I also commend the bravery and swift action of the firefighters, whose efforts prevented loss of life and minimised damages,” Atiku said.

The ex-vice president stressed the need for urgent reforms to improve safety in marketplaces across the country, particularly in the handling and storage of electrical goods and batteries.

“We must urgently address safety in our markets by implementing stricter regulations for the handling of batteries and electrical goods in order to protect livelihoods and save lives,” he said.

Atiku also called on both the federal and Kano State governments to provide immediate support to those affected and to take proactive steps to prevent similar disasters in the future.

“I urge both the federal and state governments to support the affected traders and ensure that such preventable disasters are minimised,” he added.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed the cause of the incident, saying it began with a battery explosion and quickly spread due to the combustible materials in the market.

“Our response team was able to contain the fire before it escalated further, and thankfully, there were no casualties,” he said.