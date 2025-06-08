Army Playing Politics with Benue Killings?

Barely few hours after Nigerians were elated by the statement posted by the Nigerian Army that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, had temporarily relocated to Makurdi, the Benue State capital, due to the incessant killings of innocent villagers by herders and militia groups, the state government has denied that the COAS relocated to lead the military’s operations against bandits in the state.

Speaking on ARISE NEWS Channel on Thursday, the state Commissioner for Power and Transport, Matthew Oga, clarified that Oluyede’s visit to the state was not a relocation.

“He came on a personal visit. During his visit, he had a close-door meeting with His Excellency, the Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia.”

He continued: “He then proceeded to have an expanded meeting with security heads, after which he informed the governor and the people of Benue State that he would visit the scene of the incident to conduct an on-the-spot assessment.”

“He went to Naka and concluded his visit the next day. He then departed the state, and I can assure you he is back in his office in Abuja.”

Before the state government’s shocking revelation, many Nigerians had hailed Oluyede’s reported relocation to the state, saying the move would address the incessant killings of innocent villagers by suspected herders and militia groups and bring to an end the era of playing politics with the security of the state.

For too long, many Nigerians were thinking that the federal government was playing politics with the lives of the people of Benue State.

The soldiers stationed in the state were said to have stated that they did not have the mandate to attack the violent herdsmen killing the people unless the herdsmen attacked them first.

Many have alleged conspiracy between the invaders and some heads of security agents in the state, especially the military.

Nigerians had also expected that Oluyede would use the opportunity to investigate the alleged complicity of some soldiers and their commanders who are alleged to be sympathetic to the invaders.

Unfortunately, the reported relocation was false and this has deepened the conspiracy theories.