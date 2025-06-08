AEDC Announces Partial Blackout in Abuja over Faulty Feeders

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has announced a power outage in parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a statement yesterday, the AEDC said the blackout was due to a “technical fault” on the feeders serving the affected areas.

According to the company, the locations affected are Efab Classic Estate, Metro City Estate, Sticks & Stones, Yayala Estate, Trademore Estate, Choos Estate, Maxcare Plaza, Faith Plaza, Sunflower Plaza, Erifu Estate, DME Estate, Earthpoint Estate, Sunnyvale Estate, and Brains & Hammers 1, 2, 4.

Others are Hunters Garden, Ecofitness, Airport, NJI, NARSDA, NABDA, Lugbe Shoprite, Riverpark Estate, War College, Dunamis, NIGCOMSAT, Passo Village, Paiko Village, Dobi Community, SHEDA Science & Technology Complex, Kwali Town, WaterBoard, Abaji Town, Gishiri, Mabushi, Kadokuchi, Navy Estate, Anan House, and Jahi Village.

The NAF Conference Centre, Lake View Phase 182, Custom Quarters, Dakibiu, Today Estate, parts of Dape District, Katsina Estate, Paradise Estate, Ochacho Estate, Kafe District, America Embassy Estate, parts of Gwarinpa and its environs were also included in the list affected areas.

“We regret to inform you that the ongoing power outage is due to a technical fault affecting the feeders serving these locations,” the company said.

“Our dedicated technical team is working tirelessly to restore power as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to serve you better.”

The FCT has experienced prolonged outages in recent times.

On April 10, the AEDC announced a power outage in parts of the FCT.

In January, the AEDC announced that power supply in Abuja would be disrupted due to the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) relocating feeder and transmission line towers along the outer southern expressway.

In December 2024, the power supply in some parts of the FCT was disrupted due to maintenance exercises by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).