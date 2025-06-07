We Crafted Experiences with Guinness Premier League Trophy Tour, Says Yinka Bakare

Following the recent Guinness Premier League Trophy Tour across Nigeria, Guinness Nigeria has once again demonstrated the power of brand storytelling through cultural immersion and sports-led engagement. Marketing and Innovation Director at Guinness Nigeria, YinkaBakare shares with KunleAdewale, insights on how Guinness Stout continues to lead with bold purpose-connecting deeply with consumers and creating unforgettable brand experiences rooted in passion, pride and football

ongratulations on the successful Premier League Trophy Tour. From a strategic marketing perspective, how did this initiative reinforce Guinness’s brand equity?

Thank you. This wasn’t just another brand campaign—it was a landmark cultural moment. Guinness Stout is synonymous with boldness, authenticity, and celebration. By bringing the Premier League Trophy to Nigeria, we tapped into a shared national passion while reinforcing our identity as a brand that champions greatness. It offered an emotive and meaningful platform to deepen consumer engagement and reaffirm our position at the intersection of culture and lifestyle.

Guinness has had a long-standing relationship with football. How did this particular tour build on that legacy?

Football has always been a key cultural touchpoint for us, not just as a sport but as a unifier and source of pride. Over the years, Guinness has supported the game through fan-based events, and notably, our previous partnerships with Nigeria’s national teams. We’ve also been involved in past Premier League broadcast sponsorships, helping bring the game closer to millions of Nigerian fans. This tour was a continuation of that legacy. It was about reigniting the passion and taking it a step further by bringing the Trophy home to where so many dreams begin.

Why were Enugu and Lagos chosen as the host cities for this activation?

Our choice was both deliberate and symbolic. Enugu is known for its deep-rooted football culture and loyal fan base—qualities that align closely with the Guinness brand ethos. Lagos, on the other hand, represents Nigeria’s energy, diversity, and innovation. Together, these cities capture the duality of the Guinness consumer: heritage and ambition. This tour was about celebrating both our origins and our forward-thinking spirit.

Beyond showcasing the trophy, what sets the fan experience apart from conventional activations?

At Guinness, we don’t simply stage events—we craft immersive experiences. This tour was no exception. Fans didn’t just see the trophy; they became part of the celebration. We introduced customised Guinness fan jerseys, a Live Scan station where fans could predict outcomes to win exclusive merchandise, and signed memorabilia, including jerseys autographed by Premier League legends. A few lucky fans even walked away with a grand prize that celebrated their passion in a truly unforgettable way. It wasn’t just a viewing; it was a celebration of identity and community.

What distinctive value does Guinness Stout bring to these cultural and sporting occasions?

Guinness Stout is more than just a beverage—it’s a symbol of richness, depth, and substance. Its unmistakable black and gold profile and bold flavor are a metaphor for character and resilience. In moments of collective celebration—like a matchday or a milestone win—it’s the presence of Guinness that elevates the experience. We’re not just accompanying the moment; we’re helping to define it.

What message did Guinness Nigeria aim to convey through the Trophy Tour?

The message is clear: Guinness stands beside our consumers during their most passionate and defining moments. Whether you’re celebrating a football victory, enjoying downtime with friends, or reflecting on personal wins, Guinness is the drink of choice for those who live boldly and authentically. We bottle that spirit in every brew, and this tour was a visual and emotional expression of that belief.

Should consumers anticipate more of these high-impact brand experiences from Guinness in the near future?

Absolutely. The Premier League Trophy Tour is just one of many expressions of our long-term vision. We are continually exploring new ways to engage meaningfully—whether through sports, music, food, or digital innovation. For us, every experience is an opportunity to elevate the consumer journey and reinforce our brand’s role as a cultural mainstay. There’s plenty more on the horizon, and we’re excited to keep creating moments that matter.