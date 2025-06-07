Victor Osimhen: Writing His Own Script

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen seems to be the one writing his own script and deciding his role in the Turkish Super League. His 26 goals, five clear of his closest rival, was not only enough to cart away Super Lig Golden Boot, but powered Galatasaray to the league title, thereby becoming the first Nigerian ever to win the Turkish Super Lig Golden Boot and the fourth African to claim the honour. The 26-year-old also etched his name into the club’s history when his 35th goal in all competitions surpassed the legendary Mario Jardel, who held the previous record for 33 years with 34 goals. Osimhen now holds the record for the most goals scored by a foreign player in a single season for Galatasaray. However, in spite of all his accolades, his uncertain future still remains the high point of his season

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen etched his name into Galatasaray’s history after the Nigerian star raised his tally to 35 goals, thus surpassing the legendary Mario Jardel, who held the previous record with 34 goals. The Nigerian striker now holds the record for the most goals scored by a foreign player in a single season for Galatasaray.

Last Sunday, Victor Osimhen, was officially crowned the 2024–25 Turkish Super Lig Golden Boot winner, rounding off a sensational debut campaign with Galatasaray.

The 26-year-old forward scored 26 goals in the Turkish top flight, finishing five clear of closest rival Krzysztof Piatek and six ahead of third-placed Youssef En-Nesyri.

Osimhen’s prolific scoring not only secured him the league’s top scorer honour but also powered Galatasaray to the Super Lig title to confirm his immense value to the Turkish giants.

Although it had long been anticipated that Osimhen would clinch the award, confirmation came following the conclusion of the Super Lig season on Sunday.

The former Napoli star now joins an elite group of players to win Golden Boots in two different top-five European leagues, having also claimed the Serie A top scorer award in 2022–23 with another 26-goal campaign that helped Napoli end their 33-year wait for the Scudetto.

Osimhen also enters the history books as the first Nigerian ever to win the Turkish Super Lig Golden Boot.

He becomes just the fourth African to claim the honour, following in the footsteps of Morocco’s AatifChahechouhe (2014), Senegal’s MbayeDiagne (2019), and Gabon’s Aaron Boupendza (2021).

Osimhen is also one of three Nigerians to win a league Golden Boot this season, alongside ToluArokodare (Genk, Belgium) and CyrielDessers (Rangers, Scotland), in what has been a standout year for Nigerian strikers in Europe.

Galatasaray are reportedly desperate to keep him and are prepared to meet his Napoli release clause. However, strong interest from the Premier League, Serie A, and Saudi Pro League has made his situation the subject of intense transfer speculation.

Sources close to the club say Osimhen was given until yesterday to make a final decision on his future.

Meanwhile, Nigeria manager, Eric Chelle expects Europe’s top sides to show interest in Osimhen after the striker helped Galatasaray to claim the Turkish title.

The 26-year-old is set to return to parent club Napoli after scoring 37 goals in 41 games during his season-long loan in Istanbul.

He has one year remaining on his contract in Italy but is expected to leave Naples as he is not part of coach Antonio Conte’s plans.

With his club future uncertain, Osimhen was left out of the Super Eagles squad for the international friendly away against Russia yesterday.

“Victor is, for me, the best striker in the world,” Chelle told BBC Sport Africa.

“For him, it was difficult to come for this game because he played a season with a lot of pressure.

“The reality is there is a transfer window. During this time, a player like him is not focused at 100 per cent.

“I need to protect him physically and mentally, because maybe he will go (and get a transfer move).”

“Maybe a club like Manchester United. Or maybe Chelsea, Barcelona or Real Madrid.”

Osimhen, an Under-17 World Cup winner in 2015, is second on Nigeria’s all-time list of top scorers with 26 goals.

He spearheaded the Super Eagles attack at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where the three-time African champions finished as runners-up, and has been crucial in reviving the side’s hopes of reaching the 2026 World Cup.

Nigeria only picked up three points from their first four matches when Osimhen was absent with injury, but the striker netted three goals when he returned in March as the Super Eagles secured a win over Rwanda and a draw against Zimbabwe. Chelle says he has “never seen a competitor” like the former Wolfsburg and Lille front man.

“He wants to win everything during training. It’s crazy,” the 47-year-old added.

“When the training session finishes, he wants to stay on the pitch and score again and again.

“I think maybe even when he sleeps, he wants to score too.”

Interestingly, With Manchester United determined to add firepower to their attack, former Chelsea midfielder, John Obi Mikel has suggested Osimhen as a potential solution.

Osimhen is regarded as one of the most lethal goal poachers in European football.

After a stellar season-long loan at Galatasaray, where he netted 37 goals in 41 appearances, he returns to Napoli but is expected to move on.

Following a fallout with head coach Antonio Conte last summer, the Italian club appear intent on cashing in. Galatasaray are keen to sign him permanently, while Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have also expressed interest.

Several Premier League clubs, including United, are monitoring his situation.

Reflecting on his compatriot’s future, the former Chelsea star, Obi expressed his desire to see the striker move to England rather than Saudi Arabia.

“I hope there is still a Premier League move for him this summer,” Mikel told Metro.

“I don’t want to see him in Saudi right now because he still has so much to offer in Europe. It would be a shame to see him go there.”

Had he been Osimhen’s agent, he admits he would have pushed him towards Stamford Bridge.

“It is a shame he didn’t come to Chelsea, the club he supported as a kid growing up, but they have decided to go in a different direction (signing Liam Delap), which is fine.”

With Chelsea securing Delap, that move now seems highly unlikely.

Mikel believes both Arsenal and United need the 2024-25 Turkish Super League Golden Boot winner but insists United require him more due to their lack of a forward with his attributes.

“I think Arsenal and Manchester United both need a striker. I don’t think Hojlund is the guy for Manchester United.

“He works hard, but he is not the player who will fire them into the top four or win them trophies. So, for me, Manchester United might be the right destination.”

“Maybe Arsenal, United, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are all options. Let’s see what happens.” United’s striker search continues, and without Champions League football, landing top targets has proven challenging.

Despite United’s struggles, Mikel suggests Osimhen may not be discouraged by the club’s absence from Europe’s top competition.

“Maybe he would say, ‘I will give it a season.’ Knowing he is in the squad with a few other signings that Ruben Amorim brings in, the players he wants, it is something Victor might consider. Maybe he would think about sacrificing a season.”

Mikel also revealed that Osimhen feels he has unfinished business in Europe.

“I’ve had a few conversations with him.

“I won’t say much about what those conversations were, but he is working to make sure he ends up in a top, top European league where he can showcase his talent and compete to win the Champions League.”

Osimhen leading the line ahead of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumod in Amorim’s United attack next season? That could be something special.